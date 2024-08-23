John Cena Reveals Surprisingly Low Salary From First WWE Contract: Here’s How Much He Made

The Leader of Cenation, John Cena, is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. He has managed to capture the WWE championship sixteen times throughout his illustrated WWE career, and now, 25 years later, John Cena is one of the most successful and wealthy professional wrestling stars.

But do you know before John Cena’s first salary from WWE was shockingly nominal, recently John Cena had a fun chitchat on Club Shay Shay YouTube with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, where John Cena talked about his personal life from whether he will have or not ever to his professional wrestling and many.

While discussing, John Cena revealed his first salary from his first WWE contract. Cena said his first WWE contract was worth $12,500, and his rent at that was around $1200 a month.

John Cena described, “My contract was for $12,500 a year, and my rent was for $1,200 a month. I quit my job immediately to become a professional. I was already operating at a loss but the good thing about credit cards is they’ll mail you more opportunities to get more credit cards. So I just like, ‘Yeah, I’ll just take more of the plastic pieces that get me free food and all that. This is going to be great.’ So I bet on myself.”

Former WWE champion John Cena is a living example of how consistency makes a man legend and how Cena became a millionaire from just earning $12,500 per year.

John Cena was a huge Vince McMahon guy and the boss who used to love doing business with the Leader of Cenation the company believed in him, and the rest of his history was how John Cena carried the company on his back for years.

But the case was not the same initially when John Cena played the Prototype gimmick in WWE. The gimmick was not working for him, and he was not getting a reaction from them. There was an instance of a company considering releasing John Cena from the company.

Everything changed when Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince McMahon and part of a creative team at that time, saw John Cena freestyle rapping in a bus with fellow WWE stars. Million Dollar Princess asked Cena if he could replicate the same act on TV, and he responded yes.

Stephanie McMahon pitched the gimmick to the creative team, and they agreed to give it a try. and rest is the history of how John Cena ended up becoming and pop culture. At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena stunned the world after he announced his retirement from the in-ring competition. He announced next year, in 2025, he will be performing for the last time in his career, and his retirement from in-ring competition won’t be liquid.

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel Live about his retirement, John Cena said, “I am in a fortunate position where normally, in WWE, the retirement speech is usually a part of the story where they’ll say, ' I am going to retire, ' and they’ll attack the person who comes out to the console. Mine is not part of an act, and sometimes stars find themselves physically incapable of competing, and I have my health.”

He further said even though he is fit, he understands this is young men's sport, and now that sports have grown more technical in terms of wrestling, young talents perform more extreme professional wrestling that he could not perform in his wildest dreams.

