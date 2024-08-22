John Cena Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Have Kids: ‘It’s a Tough Subject to Talk About’

Do you know that John Cena, the most loved babyface of WWE, is 47 years old and has no kids of his own? In the past, he has expressed that he has his reasons for not having children and has stated he will never have kids to continue his legacy. Recently, in an interview, he was asked if he had changed his mind and whether he would ever have children in the future.

In a recent interview with Club Shay Shay, John Cena revealed his take on having kids, “A lot of why we are here is to reproduce. I have a certain curiosity about life, and I also know the investment it takes. My biggest fear is as someone who is driven, many times stubborn and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don’t think, I am personally ready,” nor I ever will be, to invest the time that needs to be a great parent.”

John Cena further says he still has a lot to do. He has an excellent partner with whom he does it all: his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh . He even expressed how he and his wife had an open conversation about this, and they both shared the same thoughts about this subject. He said, ‘It’s a tough subject to talk about.’ Cena says he has thought about this since he was very young and could only think about the grey area.

Sixteen times, the WWE champion even talked about how embarrassing it is to film intimate sense, and he has also been a part of a lie act that was more embarrassing than having s*x on-screen.

John Cena’s illustrated professional wrestling is near its exclamation this year at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Cena stunned the world after he announced the end of his in-ring career in WWE.

Leader of Cenation told fans next year, in 2025, he will be having a farewell tour where he will perform for the last as a WWE superstar, and by the end of the year, he will forever put his wrestling bands away and retire.

According to some previous reports, WWE has already started working on the schedule of John Cena next year at WWE Raw Netflix. Names experts and fans suggest that John Cena be faced in his run, such as Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, the final match with Randy Orton, and many more.

The last match where John Cena competed was a previous year at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Leader of Cenation locked horns with Solo Sikoa in a singles match, where Sikoa dominated the match and defeated Cena.

At WrestleMania 40, John Cena showed up at the main event to help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and Bloodline, where after almost a decade, Cena and The Rock came face to face.

