John Cena Reveals Why He Follows Over 800,000 People on X; Can You Guess?

WWE superstar John Cena is equally popular in India as in the US. One of the biggest reasons for this is Cena’s active postings on social media accounts. The 16-time WWE Champion has more than 14.3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Cena remains the only celebrity who follows more than 800,000 thousand accounts on social media. Not only does Cena follow these accounts, but he also posts on his Instagram account about these people. For example, when former Big Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla died, Cena posted about him on his social media account.

John Cena recently opened up on why he follows so many people on social media. And what Cena replied perfectly made sense.

What did John Cena reveal about following so many people on X?

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cena revealed that the reason he follows so many people on X is that he gets to hear from everyone.

“The reason I want to follow everyone is because I want to hear from everyone. You get everyone’s opinion, and through that, you can develop your own opinions. I’ve got to be honest, there’s a lot of negativity on there. I want to be exposed to all that, even the toxicity. I’m curious and I don’t ever want to lose my curiosity for life,” he said.

Ironically, Cena follows zero people on Instagram, while on X, he follows more than 800,000 people. The reason is that it is the only platform where a lot of craziness takes place unlike Instagram, where reels dominate content.

John Cena announces WWE retirement

On July 7, 2024, the 46-year-old superstar announced his retirement from WWE, the promotion where he has wrestled since 2002 and has been the WWE Champion 16 times. Cena’s retirement was around the corner, and he addressed it at Money In The Bank 2024 in Toronto.

Cena said that December 2025 would be the time when he would be hanging up his boots from WWE. He also said that he has 30-40 dates planned for the coming year, and then he will retire from the in-ring competition.

Cena might also target his 17th WWE title run, breaking WWE legend Ric Flair’s record. He had also spoken about it a few months back, when on being asked, about his favorite WWE Championship run, Cena candidly said, “My Next One”. That said, this is possible and the Peacemaker star can win the championship 17th time, drop it to someone else, and then end his career on a high.

