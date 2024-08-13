John Cena Says No Check Writer Has Enough Money To Change His Mind About WWE Retirement

John Cena has once again reiterated that once he retires from WWE in December 2025, he won’t be returning to the ring at any cost. Ever since the former WWE Champion announced his retirement, he has been more vocal about the fact that he won’t be returning to his wrestling gear ever.

The reason why Cena has been so expressive about this is because retirements in wrestling, especially WWE, are always taken with a pinch of salt. Several superstars like Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Mick Foley have come out of their retirements for one more match.

But Cena wants his fans to understand the fact that 2025 would be the last year, they would be seeing him wrestling inside the WWE ring. While speaking to Liam Crowley of ComicBook, Cena said that there isn’t any check writer with enough money to change his mind about his WWE retirement.

"There isn't a check writer with enough money to change my mind when I hang it up in December. I don't want to continue for ego or financial gain,” Cena told Liam Crowley of ComicBook.

He stated that when he’s done in December, he’s done. And that decision won’t change at any cost. “People who believe in me they know that I shoot them straight and I'm trustworthy. I mean what I say: when I'm done in December, I am done. It is the last time I will perform in a ring,” Fightful quoted John Cena.

He further contended that December 2025 would be the last time his fans would see his wristbands, the jorts, and the ball cap. After that, he would always be seen in WWE suits. This is the reason, he said that WWE and he are putting so much of it into his retirement tours, which start in January 2025.

Cena said that it would be the last time when grandparents and parents sit together to watch the farewell of a WWE superstar. “Grandparents could be like, 'I didn't know about wrestling and my son dragged me here.' That son now has a son and daughter of their own, and they like John Cena, and now their kid likes Cody Rhodes. I want to try to do something special where we can all get together one last time and, and go through 25 years worth of memories,” Cena said.

John Cena started his career in WWE mainly as a jobber in 2002. He failed miserably in his first attempt in the company and was about to be fired when he worked on the ‘Thuganomics’ character which clicked with the fans. That was in 2003, when WWE saw the exits of legends like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan, and he was the perfect man to fill the space.

He became Vince McMahon’s most trusted man, and at WrestleMania 21, Cena beat JBL to win the WWE Championship for the first time. Since then, the Cenation leader has held the WWE title 16 times. At present, Cena is one win away from breaking Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE Championships. Who knows the 46-year-old legend gets one more in his final year in wrestling. We’ll find out about it next year.

