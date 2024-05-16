John Cena Set To Host Shark Week 2024; Scheduled To Be Aired In July

Shark Week, the popular shark-centric show, is scheduled to be aired on Discovery, starting on July 7, 2024. What sets apart this year's Shark Week is the host, who is going to be the former WWE Champion and the current Hollywood elite John Cena, making it his first season hosting the show.

John Cena broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) by writing, "The return of summer can only mean one thing... the return of SharkWeek! Thrilled to be this year's host for all the fun.”

John Cena has had a lengthy collaboration with Warner Bros

Cena's appointment as the host of Shark Week on Discovery suggests his ongoing prolonged working relationship with Warner Bros, who owns Discovery. It is not their inaugural collaboration because the multiple-time WWE Champion worked on different projects for Warner Bros in the past.

Prior to this, he worked in big Warner Bros projects like Peacemaker and The Fast & Furious franchise, making them two of his most successful Hollywood projects.

What to expect from Shark Week this year?

The show is committed to showing more lesser-known Shark species this time. They will show the second part of Belly of the Beast in the week-long program, showing details of a great white shark's feeding process. We might get to see a possible new group of hammerhead sharks, which is named Monster Hammerhead: Species X.

In another part of the show, they would show how a rampant great white Shark caused turmoil in a village, calling it Great White Serial Killer: Sea of the Blood.

John Cena's hosting accolades

Meanwhile, hosting shows is something John Cena is quite familiar with, having undertaken the role on various occasions throughout his career. Wrestling fans are already well-familiar with Cena's abilities on the microphone, seeing it for over a decade on WWE programming.

John Cena's record of hosting shows includes the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2008, Today on NBC in 2015 and 2016, American Grit on Fox in 2016, ESPN ESPY Awards in 2016, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2018, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader in 2019, and Wipeout in 2021

