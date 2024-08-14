John Cena Shares Farewell Tour Schedule; Reveals When His Retirement WWE Match Will Take Place

Former sixteen-time champion Mr. Never Give Up, John Cena is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars in the world. He has managed not just to leave a mark on his generation but crafted a lifelong legacy. He has craved his name on a mountain top in a showcase of immortals, and his name will be taken with greats like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michael.

At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena made his shocking comeback to WWE. He stunned the world, including his professional wrestling fans. However, the announcement that Mr. Never Give Up made grabbed the attention of leading media outlets.

John Cena revealed his retirement officially, but not with immediate effect. He will serve fans what they want and deserve: the final run of their childhood hero. The 57-year-old former champion told fans that the year 2025 would be his final run. Elimination Chamber 2025, Royal Rumble 2025, and WrestleMania 41 will be his last mega-events in the company.

Recently, John Cena appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about multiple things from his WWE run, Hollywood career, and more. While discussing his final run in WWE, John Cena made it very clear that retirement in professional wrestling is generally liquid, and even after announcing retirement, some wrestlers make comebacks.

Still, the case is not the same for him once he is done with in-ring work and will never work he even revealed WrestleMania 41 won’t be the last station of his career, he will hang up his shoes in December 2025.

While talking about his retirement, John Cena said, “I am in a fortunate position where normally, in WWE, the retirement speech is usually a part of the story where they’ll say, ' I am going to retire, ' and they’ll attack the person who comes out to console. Mine is not part of an act, and sometimes stars find themselves physically incapable of competing, and I have my health.”

John Cena further said that even though he is fit and has treated himself well, he is 48 years old and understands this is a young man’s game and the product is fantastic; they now have advanced they do a lot of acrobatics that he can not even imagine wildest dreams.

The former sixteen-time champion says mockingly, so he has decided to give people a chance all around with his final run with approximately 40 dates to yell at him and scream he su*ks. John Cena ended the conversation by confirming that after December 2025, John Cena would hang up his shoes, and he would be 101 percent done with in-ring competition afterward.

According to some previous reports, WWE has already started crafting massive plans for John Cena and is making a whole schedule for his final run in WWE. The first prominent name that has come up to be an opponent for John Cena is none other than newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

