John Cena Sparks WWE Backlash Appearance Rumor After Being Spotted In France

The new era led by Cody Rhodes dawned after WrestleMania 40, with France set to host Backlash, the first pay-per-view since the Showcase of Immortals. The event has four title matches, including the Undisputed WWE Championship match. Ahead of the show this weekend, sixteen-time WWE Champion John Cena was spotted in France, raising speculation of an appearance at Backlash.

Recently, PWInsider reported that John Cena was spotted in France this week. Although he didn't confirm anything, Cena's pictures surfaced on the internet with French fans. Knowing Cena's last WWE appearance was last month, the possibility can not be overlooked.

The Leader of the Cenation has been in a long-term rivalry with The Bloodline members. Apart from unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship, he lost a singles match to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

Additionally, he attacked Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, taking a stand against The Bloodline. The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will be competing at Backlash, and Cena might show his support to their adversaries, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. We need to wait and see if John Cena makes another cameo at the PPV.

Charlotte Flair was also spotted in France

Apart from the former WWE Champion, Charlotte Flair was sighted in France. Meanwhile, The Queen has been away from in-ring actions for six months, having suffered a knee injury on an edition of SmackDown in December 2023. When the injury occurred, she was fighting Asuka.

She is estimated to be out for at least nine months due to the injury, meaning she might be cleared to wrestle around SummerSlam. The Queen has been regularly sharing her recovery journey on Instagram

While she is advancing rapidly toward the road to recovery, she is not likely to be ready to come back to the WWE ring yet.

The question of Charlotte's presence in France just before WWE Backlash remains unanswered. After creating history for years in the women's division, the multi-time Women's Champion might be traveling to Europe for the company's promotional activities. Or she might play a role in influencing the result of either of the women's matches at WWE Backlash.

