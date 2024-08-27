John Cena Theme Song: Exploring Lyrics and Meaning of WWE Champ's Anthem My Time Is Now

Former sixteen-time WWE champion and leader of Cenation, John Cena, is one of the most decorated and celebrated WWE superstars of all time. Cena carried the company on his shoulders for a long time as its face, introducing a younger audience to the product.

At the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, John Cena stunned the world by announcing his retirement from in-ring competition in WWE. The sixteen-time WWE champion revealed that when WWE shifts to Netflix next year, he’ll return for his final run. Fans are eagerly anticipating Cena's last chapter in the ring.

WWE enthusiasts are excited to see "Super Cena" one last time, hoping to witness the John Cena everyone knows—the one who never gives up until he emerges victorious. One of the many factors that make John Cena so exciting is his iconic WWE theme song, My Time Is Now. Undoubtedly, his theme song is one of the most energetic entrance themes ever.

In this article, we will delve deep into John Cena's theme song, exploring everything from the full lyrics to who performed it, when it was produced, and the hidden meaning behind the anthem that has defined Cena's WWE career.

John Cena theme Song Lyrics

[Hook: John Cena]

Your time is up. My time is now

You can't see me, my time is now

It's the franchise, boy I'm shining now

You can't see me, my time is now!

[Verse 1: John Cena]

In case you forgot or fell off I'm still hot, knock your shell off

My money stack fat plus I can't turn the swell off

The franchise, doing big business, I live this

It's automatic I win this oh you hear those horns, you finished

A soldier, and I stay under you fighting

Plus I'm storming on you chumps like I'm thunder and lightning

Ain't no way you breaking me kid, I'm harder than nails

Plus I keep it on lock, like I'm part of the jail

I'm slaughtering stale competition, I got the whole block wishing

They could run with my division but they gone fishing

With no bait, kid your boy hold weight

I got my soul straight, I brush your mouth like Colgate

In any weather I'm never better your boy's so hot

You'll never catch me in the next man's sweater

If they hate, let 'em hate, I drop ya whole clan

Lay yo' ass down for the three second tan

[Hook]

Your time is up, my time is now

You can't see me, my time is now

It's the franchise, boy I'm shining now

You can't see me, my time is now!

[Verse 2: Trademarc]

Yeah, uh

It's gonna be what it's gon' be

Five pounds of courage buddy, tint pants with a gold T

Uh it's a war dance and victory step

A raw stance is a gift, when you insist it's my rep

John Cena, Trademarc, y'all are so-so and talk about

The bread you make but don't know the recipe for dough though

Aimin guns in all your photos, that's a no-no

When this pop, you'll lip lock, your big talk's a blatant no-show

See what happens when the ice age melt

You see monetary status is not what matters, but it helps

I rock a timepiece by Benny if any

The same reason y'all could love me is the same reason y'all condemn me

A man's measured by the way that he thinks

Not clothing lines, ice links, leather and minks

I spent 20 plus years seeking knowledge of self

So for now Marc Predka's living live for wealth

[Hook]

Your time is up, my time is now

You can't see me, my time is now

It's the franchise, boy I'm shining now

You can't see me, my time is now!

Your time is up, my time is now

You can't see me, my time is now

It's the franchise, boy I'm shining now

You can't see me. My time is now!

When and Who created John Cena’s theme song?

The John Cena theme song My Time is Now was created back in 2005; surprisingly, John Cena himself wrote the song with the help of his cousin rapper and producer Tha Trademarc. And John Cena himself sang his theme song.

John Cena's Theme Song Meaning

John Cena’s theme song perfectly embodies his persona of "Mr. Never Give Up," with the hook of the song itself showcasing Cena's self-confidence and belief in his abilities. He issues a warning to his opponents that it’s his time to shine and that he has arrived.

In the theme song, John Cena raps about his struggles and how he overcame them, ultimately proclaiming that he is far ahead of his competition.

John Cena’s theme song has gone down in history as one of the best entrance themes of all time. What is your favorite part of John Cena’s theme, My Time Is Now? Comment below!

