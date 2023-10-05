John Cena to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023; Reports

John Cena is currently working in WWE full-time after a long time. Cena is in an ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline. The 16-time champion will compete against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso alongside his tag partner LA Knight at the Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view.

John Cena is one of the biggest superstars in WWE. He has a joint record of the world championship 16 times winning them. he went away from WWE after competing with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Then he came for short appearances, he went out of WWE to continue his Hollywood career. he came back following the Hollywood writer strikes Cena recently, rumored to compete at Crown Jewel 2020 as well till now there have been no opponents for him but the recent report by Dave Meltzer hints his mega opponent at Crown Jewel.

John Cena to face longest reigning champion

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggests. Roman Reigns’s possible opponent for Crown Jewel 2023 could be the 16-time world champion John Cena as right now Cena is engaged in a program with The Bloodline. Cena will compete with Solo and Jimmy at Fastlane. He said “It feels like Saudi Arabia is going to be Roman Reigns against John Cena” Later on at Elimination Chamber LA Knight can then further be the challenger for Tribal Chief and then after that Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2023 and for WrestleMania 40 we can get Rock vs Roman

Cena and Roman had their match at SummerSlam in 2021 where Roman Reigns defeated John Cena.

