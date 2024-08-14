John Cena vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania Match Focused on 16-Time World Title Record: Report

John Cena’s upcoming retirement tour is currently the hottest topic of discussion in the wrestling world. As fans discuss dream matches for John Cena before he caps off his career, an ex-WWE host has suggested an epic WrestleMania match between John Cena and Randy Orton, centered around Cena and Ric Flair’s legendary 16-time World Title record.

John Cena and Randy Orton had one of the most intense rivalries in WWE. One cannot discuss John Cena’s career without mentioning the Viper. The duo battled back and forth and headlined various pay-per-view events.

With John Cena’s retirement tour looming, it’s natural for fans to believe that WWE would consider reigniting their legendary feud. While speaking on The Wrestling Matt podcast, former WWE host, Matt Camp envisioned a high-stakes match between the duo with Cena’s historic 16-time World Championship record on the line.

According to him, pitting the duo against each other would be monumental if John Cena defended his 16-time World Championship record or Randy Orton pursued it.

Camp stated on The Wrestling Matt: "If that number, that hallowed number of 16 that Ric Flair has, that John Cena has, that's to me, that's a massive match. If done correctly, and one of them is champion, or not one of them, if Randy is champion or there's a title on the line or something like that, and there's 16 hangs in the balance, John protecting 16 or Randy going for 16, man, I think there's a lot there.”

Camp went on to add that the proposed match could enhance the WrestleMania card with other high-profile matches, like The Rock vs. Roman Reigns or The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes. It could also possibly headline the Show of Shows.

The Leader of the Cenation recently revealed more details about the number of dates planned for his retirement tour. Cena is slated to dedicate 2025 to the last leg of his WWE career, appearing on Raw after its move to Netflix, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, and other major events.

As for Randy Orton, the Viper is gearing up to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE’s upcoming event, Bash in Berlin. It’s worth noting that Orton was previously unfairly declared the loser in his match against Gunther at the King of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

If Randy Orton dethrones Gunther, he will enter his 15th reign as the World Champion, only one more reign shy of tying the record with Ric Flair and John Cena.

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to put the title on Orton, setting him up for an epic battle with John Cena.

