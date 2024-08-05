John Cena Wants to Form a Tag Team with Jelly Roll After He Performs His Signature Move at SummerSlam 2024

Last weekend was no less than WrestleMania weekend, where WWE fanatics witnessed one of the company's greatest SummerSlam PLE ever hosted. This year’s SummerSlam had multiple five-star moments. The card featured seven matches, all of which made perfect sense, and the endings of all contests were justified.

SummerSlam 2024 even had some big surprise appearances. MGK was the surprise Logan Paul talked about, and MGK even helped Logan Paul retain his championship after he gave him his brass knuckle chain. Still, Logan Paul fell short and lost his championship against the LA Knight.

Another massive cameo was made by American rapper Jelly Roll, who made an appearance in a segment where the hosts of SummerSlam 2024, Miz and R-Truth, got into a verbal argument with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Jelly Roll went on to choke-slamming Austin Theory, and then Jelly Roll performed John Cena’s signature move Five Knuckle Shuffle on Theory.

After his appearance at the SummerSlam 2024, Jelly Roll thanked WWE and WWE fanatics for a warm welcome to their world and shared his experience standing in the middle of the ring via his official Twitter X account.

Jelly Roll tweeted, “Crazy, I lived a childhood dream tonight in the craziest way I’ve ever lived it. Wow, man, thank you, WWE, for everything. What a night!”

Finally, John Cena himself has reacted to Jelly Roll performing his signature move at SummerSlam 2024 and wants to form an alliance with him during his final WWE run, which begins next year, in 2025.

John Cena, one of Jelly Rolls, tweeted and expressed, “I have listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime WWE comes to Nashville! Jelly Roll’s Time is Now.”

John Cena stunned the world when he made his shocking appearance at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE and announced his retirement, but he revealed he would not retire immediately. He is the last run in WWE, and it will begin in 2025. WrestleMania 41 is going to be his final Mania.

According to a recent report by WRKD Wrestling, the first significant name that is on the list to face John Cena in his final run is Gunther, and at SummerSlam 2024, The Ring General, Gunther won WWE World Heavyweight Champion after Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest.

Another WWE superstar who won the WWE title at SummerSlam 2024 has shown interest in facing John Cena next year. The superstar is none other than newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

While talking to SEScoop, Bron Breakker called out John Cena and stated, “John Cena. He has never won the Intercontinental Championship before. So I say, take it from me. Come take the championship from me. Grow some balls and come take the championship from me. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

Are you excited for John Cena's last run, and who do you want to be, John Cena's opponent, Bron Breakker or Gunther?

