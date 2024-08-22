John Cena Weighs In on LeBron James After Randy Orton's Harsh Dismissal in NBA GOAT Debate

John Cena and LeBron James have shown remarkable longevity in their careers, dominating their respective fields for nearly two decades. Since 2005, Cena has consistently engaged fans as the face of WWE, adapting his character to stay relevant and connecting especially well with younger audiences. His ability to evolve has kept him a central figure in wrestling.

Likewise, LeBron James, now in his 21st NBA season, continues to demonstrate exceptional endurance and performance, maintaining elite competitiveness. His dedication to fitness and health has allowed him to surpass typical career expectations in professional sports, securing his place as a perennial All-Star and one of the NBA's all-time leading scorers.

In a recent interview, John Cena expressed admiration for LeBron James, recalling their meeting in WWE and praising James as "awesome." Cena's respect for James highlights the impact both have had in their fields, and he even compared his rivalry with The Rock to the legendary competition between Michael Jordan and LeBron, underscoring the importance of their WWE matchups.

John Cena has consistently shown respect for NBA superstar LeBron James. For example, in 2013, when James tweeted about wanting a WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cena promptly offered to personally get him one. Cena has even likened his rivalry with The Rock to the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James matchup, describing it as an "iconic moment" between two all-time greats.

However, not all WWE superstars share Cena's admiration. During an interview on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" on WWE’s YouTube channel, Randy Orton did not agree with the high regard for James as one of the greatest athletes. When Rhodes brought up the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate in sports and mentioned LeBron in the context of the NBA’s greatest, Orton bluntly responded, “F–k LeBron.”

LeBron James has not publicly addressed Randy Orton's recent derogatory remark, but the comment has sparked discussions among fans about Orton's motivations, as he did not provide further context for his feelings towards James.

