John Cena Will Not Be Given 17th WWE Title Run By Triple H Says Wrestling Veteran

John Cena is a 16-time WWE Champion and the Cenation leader recently teased his 17th run. On being asked, what was his favorite WWE title run, Cena said, his “next one”. But how will that be possible?

The former Champion hasn’t been wrestling full-time in the last six years. His last WWE Championship victory came in 2017 against AJ Styles. Since then, Cena has only made sporadic appearances and lost numerous encounters against WWE talents like Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and even someone like Austin Theory.

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes that while Cena might have some hopes of clinching that gold for one last time, but WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H might not give him another title run.

The Undertaker also recently shed light on Cena winning his 17th title run and simply said that it all depends on Cena, whether he wants to do it or not. But for Coachman, it would be WWE which would not be giving the responsibility to Cena.

What did Jonathan Coachman say about John Cena?

During an edition of The Angle podcast, Coachman said that John Cena might not be able to win another title to break Ric Flair’s record. The reason he gave for his statement was that Cena is 46 years old, and doesn’t have the same body which he had in his prime.

“I think John Cena realizes his body is beat up, and he could only look that good for so long, to go out there with the wrinkles on his muscles and veins kind of popping out. Will they give it to him, I doubt it," Ringside News quoted Coachman.

Advertisement

Although John Cena still maintains a strict diet and hits the gym every day to maintain his shape, it's still very difficult to escape mother nature. He’s losing his hair, as a rough patch on his head looks visible on screen.

Also Read: John Cena Labeled Himself The American Nightmare Long Before Cody Rhodes Became Synonymous with It

Cena speaks about his WWE retirement and fitness

Speaking about his WWE retirement, Cena said that he knows days are numbered in WWE. He mentioned that he wants to be part of some storyline in WWE before it gets too late.

“If we don’t come up with something that we can present to our WWE universe as a wave goodbye, if it doesn’t happen by then, I’ll just silently announce it on X or whatever the platform is,” Today website quoted Cena. He, however, mentioned that fitness would always be part of his life, even if he leaves WWE.

Advertisement

Recently in an interview with People’s magazine, Cena spoke about the value of fitness in his life, and how it is one thing that he has no plans of leaving even after quitting wrestling.

Also Read: John Cena Shares His Different Life Goals Throughout Years; Says He Wanted To 'Athletically Look Good'