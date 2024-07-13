‘John Cena Won’t Retire’: WWE Veteran Makes Shocking Claim on Former WWE Champion’s Announcement

John Cena has said that he will be retiring by December 2025. However, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell doesn’t believe him. According to Mantell, Cena will not retire from WWE and will still be making appearances in the company in some capacity after 2025.

While Cena has said that his retirement will be permanent, Mantell said that Cena would come out of his retirement at the right price. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk, the 74-year-old said Cena would come out of his retirement after 2025.

What did Mantell say about John Cena?

Mantell seems to believe in the old philosophy that retirements in WWE should always be taken with a pinch of salt. We have seen renowned WWE superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin come out of retirement (WrestleMania 38) or Shawn Michaels come out of retirement at WWE Crown Jewel, Saudi Arabia, in 2018.

On Cena’s retirement, Mantell says, “These guys could say, 'Oh, I'm gonna retire,' until the cows come home, but I guarantee you he won't retire. We'll see him after 2025, and why not?” Mantell said.

He said that if WWE asks John Cena to appear for just one night in the future, he might do so. “If they say, 'Hey, we've got a shot for you, blah blah blah, and you'll make this,' [Cena will not say] 'Oh, no, I'm retired.' 'But you can make this.' 'Oh, well, maybe I can come out one night, maybe, just for my fans,” Sportskeeda quoted Mantell speaking on Cena’s retirement.

What has Cena said about his retirement?

The 16-time WWE Champion appeared at WWE’s Money In The Bank PLE and said that he has decided to hang up his boots from professional wrestling. Later in the event's press conference, Cena said that he is looking forward to Monday Night RAW when it goes to Netflix next year.

He also said he would compete at Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber, and is also looking at WrestleMania 41 in Vegas. Interestingly, Cena is also looking at his 17th WWE Championship win, thus breaking WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s record.

Cena stated he is looking to work on 30-40 dates next year before he finally winds up his journey in WWE. Let’s see how it goes for Cena in his final run in the company.

