John Cena's Fake Lambo: WWE Legend Recalls Hilarious Story Of Buying Fake Lamborghini, Calls It His Worst Purchase 

John Cena, known for his passion for cars, has an impressive car collection but has also made a notable mistake in his purchases. Recently, on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cena shared that early in his WWE career, he bought a fake Lamborghini.

When asked about his worst purchase, Cena revealed, “I remember when I started making money, my worst purchase was buying a fake Lamborghini because I didn’t want to spend on the real one.”

Cena explained further, “This was around 2003. I found a company that could create a replica. They put a V12 in it, and while it looked pretty good and great, it was not the real deal.”

According to Cena, he enlisted the help of friends who knew how to source unique items and managed to get a title for the fake Lamborghini. However, the car was delivered only after a two-year wait. Unfortunately, it didn’t shift gears, and a young Cena deemed it unfit for the road.

In 2005, Cena sent the car to a shop for modifications. Remarkably, he received the keys only a week ago after a 19-year wait. Host Shannon Sharpe was astonished, exclaiming, “What?” After trying ten different shops, Cena finally found someone who could make the necessary adjustments, and the car still looked great.

John Cena reflected on a significant lesson learned from his car purchase, noting that shortcuts can lead to poor outcomes, as exemplified by his experience with the fake Lamborghini.

In contrast to this regretful purchase, Cena described buying the engagement ring for his wife as his greatest purchase. He is currently married to Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he wed in October 2020. The couple first met in Vancouver a year prior to their wedding.

The wrestler-turned-movie star has also announced plans to retire from wrestling in 2025, concluding a 23-year career in the ring.