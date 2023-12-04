John Cena’s Peacemaker is now in Mortal Kombat and an anime: Here’s everything you need to know

Former 16-time WWE champion John Cena is nearing the end of his pro wrestling career and has fully embraced his Hollywood journey. He has starred in global hits, from Fast and Furious to the DC Universe, portraying the character of Peacemaker.

Cena has been a staple in WWE games for the past 20 years, appearing in almost every installment.

Now, John Cena is set to make his debut in another game franchise, the Mortal Kombat 1 reboot. This marks the twelfth edition of the Mortal Kombat series, developed by NetherRealm Studio and published by Warner Bros. Games.

The game recently unveiled the first look of John Cena as Peacemaker, featuring his perfect voice dubbed into the game.

John Cena was also the cover superstar of last year's WWE 2K games edition, WWE 2K23. The game even featured John Cena’s career in the career mode, including his total of 14 best matches.

John Cena in anime

John Cena played the popular character of Peacemaker in the DC Universe Suicide Squad and then in the Peacemaker television show. Cena’s work as the Peacemaker was loved by fans and critics. In recent times, production houses have been releasing trailers and announcements for their major movies and shows for next year.

DC Universe has announced its major anime show. Suicide Squad Isekai features major villains from the DC universe, including Harley Quinn, the Joker, Clayface, Peacemaker, and many more.

The team has recently revealed the first major trailer for the Suicide Squad anime. The trailer is 1 minute and 24 seconds in Japanese. Fans are now demanding John Cena dub the voice of the Peacemaker character.

