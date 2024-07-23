John Cena’s Retirement Makes THIS Former WWE Champion Want ‘One More Moment’ With Him Before 2025

John Cena sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry after announcing that he would retire from wrestling at the end of 2025. Unsurprisingly, this announcement was met with mixed emotions from the WWE Universe.

Numerous professional wrestlers have been vying to be included in the wrestling legend's retirement tour ever since the announcement. And one such wrestling star is none other than John Cena’s old foe, The Miz.

During a recent interview, The Miz revealed his initial reaction to hearing about John Cena’s impending retirement. The former WWE Champion also expressed his desire to have one more moment with John Cena.

The Miz recalls feeling mixed emotions after hearing John Cena’s retirement announcement

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Awesome One revealed his initial thoughts after hearing about John Cena’s looming retirement. He told Sports Illustrated: “When I heard him say he was retiring at the end of next year, I had mixed emotions.”

The Miz further went on to describe the sixteen-time world champion as the “greatest of all time,” highlighting the influence Cena had on his career. He also expressed his desire to face the Leader of the Cenation during the last leg of his wrestling journey.

He added, “I would love one more moment with him. We were rivals for so long, and just this past WrestleMania, the day after, I’m tagging with John Cena doing the ‘You can’t see me’ and giving AA’s to people. I never thought I’d ever do that.”

Advertisement

The Miz and John Cena’s most recent work together was during the A-Lister’s feud with LA Knight. John Cena was seen officiating the match. The Miz even did a funny segment with an invisible John Cena as a guest on The Miz TV.

Anyway, the discussions regarding John Cena’s potential opponents have begun internally. Considering that John Cena will be present during Raw’s move to Netflix in 2025 and the succeeding events like Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41, it is possible to see the duo lock horns along the way once again. Meanwhile, a certain ex-WWE Champion recently hoped to reignite his iconic 2006 feud with John Cena.

Miz and Cena have undeniable chemistry, hence, running their feud back will not disappoint. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see if The Miz and John Cena reignite their rivalry before the latter caps off his career.

Also Read: “Putting My Name in the Hat”: John Cena’s Retirement Tour Sparks Interest From His Former WWE Rival

Advertisement

The Miz beat John Cena at the grandest stage for the WWE Championship



The Miz and John Cena’s rivalry was so intense that they were inextricably linked, like Sherlock Holmes and Moriarty; you couldn’t mention one without the other. The duo headlined multiple WWE main events. However, The Miz really pulled off an upset against John Cena at WrestleMania 27.

At the time, The Miz was the reigning WWE Champion. Although John Cena dominated most of the match, the interference from The Rock cost Cena the chance to dethrone The Miz. The A-Lister’s victory over John Cena at the Show of Shows is most likely the most noteworthy of his WWE career.

Nonetheless, while they may be bitter on-screen enemies, they are good friends in real life. One more match between the two would unquestionably evoke nostalgia in the WWE Universe.

Read More: The Miz Wins WWE Fans Over After Video Shows Him Worrying About WrestleMania 27 Match Vs John Cena Despite Concussion