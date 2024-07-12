John Cena's Retirement Tour and Match Plans in Progress: WWE Reports

Sixteen-time former WWE champion and Leader of Cenation John Cena shocked the world after he made a surprise appearance at WWE's last premium live event, Money in the Bank 2024.

John Cena addressed fans with the sad news of his retiring from WWE and in-ring competition. Cena revealed he is not going to hang up his shoes right away, but he is on the last ride; WWE Royal Rumble 2025, WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vagas will be his last destination of a professional wrestling career.

WWE planning for John Cena's final run

The final run of John Cena begins next year when WWE finally moves to Netflix; a recent report by WON suggests WWE has already started planning the schedule and dates for John Cena and who will be his final opponents at his final, according to some recent betting odds his arch-rival and fourteen times former WWE champion Randy Orton is favorite to face John Cena at his match at WrestleMania 41.



As per WON’s report, “There are different names who have been talked about, but we’re told nothing is for sure as far as opponents, and he’s discussing who he would like to work with. There is a tentative schedule, including major arenas and overseas dates.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 results

The last pay-per-view WWE hosted was the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event, which took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event was absolutely another banger. WWE enthusiasts witnessed some of the most exciting moments, from Drew McIntyre winning the Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase to losing it on the same night.

Advertisement

The list includes self-proclaimed tribal chief pinning WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes clean to claim victory for his team Bloodline, Tiffany Stratton winning women's Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase, Sami Zayn retaining his WWE Intercontinental championship, and many more. Here is the full match and results of Money in the Bank 2024 PLE.

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Havs vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match - Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash on the same night after CM Punk ambushed him. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up - Sami Zayn retained after pinning Bron Breakker clean. Iyo Sky vs Chelsea Green vs Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match - Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women Money in the Bank 2024 winner. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins—World Heavyweight Championship—Singles match-up—Damon Priest retained pinning Drew McIntyre after CM Punk interfered and attacked Drew McIntyre, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up - Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

The next premium live event WWE is set to host is the biggest party of summer and widely regarded as the second biggest PLE WWE host after WrestleMania XL: Summer Slam 2024. It will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

ALSO READ: Is Seth Rollins Still Part Of Marvel Captain America Brave New World?