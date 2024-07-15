John Elway Shares Hilarious Take on How Broncos Can Stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

John Elway has given his hilarious take on how the Denver Broncos can tackle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks and has just won his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, as the franchise keeps dominating the AFC West, the legend of the Broncos, Elway had some advice and a playful take on how his former team can overcome the Chiefs' dominance as he went on full praise for the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

John Elway shares a hilarious take on how the Broncos can stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

John Elway gave some advice for his former team while acknowledging that Patrick Mahomes just gets “better and better” calling him a “heck of a player,” while.his conversation with Starcade Media.

He continued, “So, everybody in the AFC West knows we got our hands full of him for a long, long time.” After addressing the quarterback's greatness, the 64-year-old, who spent 16 years with the Broncos gave some advice to give tough competition to the player and his team.

Elway said, “You gotta do the best you can, try to keep him inside, prevent some of the big plays, but he’s a great, great player.” The former player stated that while playing the Chiefs, “you got your hands full.”

Patrick Mahomes was announced the Best Male Athlete award

Patrick Mahomes was recently announced as the Best Male Athlete at this year's ESPYs award. The 28-year-old also managed to win the Best NFL Player award earlier.

Although the player was not in attendance to receive the award, his coach Andy Reid was there to bag it in his honor. The Chiefs star quarterback surpassed AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, NHL star Connor McDavid, and golf savant Scottie Scheffler to win the award for the second consecutive year.

Mahomes ended the previous NFL campaign with 4,183 yards passing and 27 touchdowns. Now the player is gearing for a three-peat with the franchise.

The 6 ft 2 in star is currently enjoying off-season in different activities. He recently attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert with his wife Brittany Mahomes in Amsterdam.

The adorable couple, both 28, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently announced that they are expecting their third child in a cute video on their social media account.