JoJo Offerman reveals today would've been her wedding with Bray Wyatt: What happened to the WWE star and how did he die?

Former WWE ring announcer and fiance of former WWE champion Bray Wyatt has revealed on her social media that she and Bray Wyatt were going to get married this month. She posted a story and shared it with fans.

“Tomorrow would have been our wedding. I’m every bit broken and lost without you Windham (Bray Wyatt’s real name). The kids and I really miss you. We wish you were here. I love you forever.”

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt had dated Jojo for a long time both had two children together one born in 2019 and another in 2020. Both announced their engagement in 2022.

The Eater of the World passed away tragically this year and shocked the world of professional wrestling.

How did Bray Wyatt die?

Former WWE champion the leader of Wyatt Family Bray Wyatt made his most awaited return at Extreme Rules 2022. He was involved in his faction Wyatt 6 and Uncle Howdy storyline.

He also faced megastar LA Knight at Summer Slam 2023 in a special stipulation match called pitch black match. The match against LA Knight was the last match of Bray Wyatt.

Bray was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley next probably at WrestleMania 39, but he took a break in February for an unspecified health issue. Later reports revealed Wyatt has some issues with his heart.

The head of creative and former WWE champion Triple H shocked the world just days after on August 24th, 2023, he informed the WWE universe Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at 36 years of age.

Later a report by Fightful revealed the reason behind the death of Wyatt,

“I was permitted to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID exacerbated heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

