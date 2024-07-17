Jon Anik Claims Tom Aspinall Will Be Undisputed Heavyweight Champion if He Defends Interim Title at UFC 304

UFC commentator Jon Anik heaped praise on Tom Aspinall in a recent interview. He believes the upcoming defense of his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes is for the undisputed heavyweight championship title.

Jon Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion. A title defense for him would be considered an undisputed fight for the belt. However, Jon Anik believes Tom Aspinall to be the most skilled fighter in the division and must fight for the undisputed.

Jon Anik believes Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes is for the undisputed title

UFC 304, which will be held in Manchester, England, is right around the corner. Headlining the bout is the highly anticipated fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad for the welterweight belt. After their first fight ended in an unfortunate no-contest, fans are excited to witness the fight the second time around.

The co-main event is just as electric, with interim champion Tom Aspinall defending his title against Curtis Blaydes. Fans expressed their desire to see the Brit challenge heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Hopefully, this is a step up to fighting Bones in the future.

Due to Jon Jones’ inactivity, Tom Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes to defend his championship title. UFC commentator Jon Anik recently provided his thoughts on the matter. He believed that it was the aforementioned bout that should be held for the undisputed rather than Jon Jones’ next fight.

Jon Anik expressed that interim championship fights are very ‘powerful.’ He said that he considers Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall to be the two undisputed heavyweight champions in the UFC. He also believes a champ must defend their belt in order to be considered a real champion.

“If Tom Aspinall defends the interim championship, as far as I’m concerned, that is an undisputed championship title defense,” expressed commentator Jon Anik. He said that he believes Curtis Blaydes is a solid contender who can give the Brit a tough fight.

Curtis Blaydes claims fight against Tom Aspinall ‘feels lesser’

Meanwhile, alongside fans, Curtis Blaydes also believes Tom Aspinall must be fighting Jon Jones for heavyweight gold. In a recent interview, the American contender revealed how the fight does not feel like a title championship bout.

Blaydes disapproved of the fight taking place at 4 am. He name-dropped Conor McGregor and believes the UFC will not make the Irishman fight at the break of dawn. However, Curtis says he is after the fight purse.

“That makes it feel a little less, but I don’t care. I’m getting the title fight purse money,” said Curtis Blaydes via FanSided MMA. Razor believes the uneven matchups are common in the UFC and seems unfazed by the fact.

Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall went head-to-head at UFC Fight Night in 2022. However, fans left the arena disappointed after the fight ended in fifteen seconds. The Brit suffered a knee injury that prompted the referee to stop the bout.

Since becoming the interim champion, Tom Aspinall has been praised as one of the best fighters in the heavyweight division. Can the British fighter redeem himself from the unfortunate injury he suffered?