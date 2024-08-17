Jon Anik Points Out Trash Talking Skills of Dricus du Plessis, Draws Parallel With Conor McGregor

Dricus du Plessis shares similarities with none other than ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. This comparison was recently highlighted by seasoned UFC commentator Jon Anik. Anik sparked intrigue by drawing a striking parallel between Dricus du Plessis and McGregor in terms of their trash-talking abilities. According to Anik, du Plessis has a unique talent for getting under the skin of elite fighters. When it comes to the art of using oratory skills to unsettle opponents, few stand as better comparisons than ‘The Notorious’ McGregor.

In a recent post on X, Jon Anik engaged in a candid conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. There, Anik emphasized the uncanny ability that South Africans possess to rattle their opponents. He noted that South Africans can deliver verbal and psychological jabs with seemingly effortless precision.

Anik remarked, “Not unlike Conor McGregor, there's nothing really scripted.” He further elaborated on Dricus’s capabilities as a talker: “Certainly there's pre-thought, but he's just orating naturally, and you're right, he is effectively getting under the skin of high-level elite opponents that maybe shouldn't be taking that sort of bait,” added Jon Anik.

The Irishman has long been known for his razor-sharp tongue and natural flair for mind games. Moreover, Conor rarely prepares scripted lines, instead, letting his words flow with a natural ease that leaves his rivals rattled.

Anik sees a similar dynamic in du Plessis, whose unfiltered comments have already managed to push the buttons of Israel Adesanya. And Adesanya is indeed one of the UFC's most formidable champions, in addition to being du Plessis' biggest competitor at the moment.

Anik also pointed out that it's the authenticity and no pretence stance of du Plessis which makes his trash talking even more compelling. However, while many might dismiss his comments as mere banter, Anik suggests that there’s a deeper impact at play behind his words. Dricus's words have ignited much conversation surrounding his highly-anticipated clash with Adesanya at UFC 305 .

The rivalry between du Plessis and Adesanya has roots far deeper than typical pre-fight bravado. Now it has taken a turn towards being a battle between identities and pride. The fact that du Plessis has been staking his claim as the truest representative of African MMA did not sit well with Adesanya.

Now, with the trash-talking of du Plessis, the tension, anticipation, and the stakes for the upcoming showdown are escalating. Will their fight turn out to be a confrontation fueled by deeply personal beliefs and emotions? Will Dricus's talking game turn out to be his secret weapon to dominate Adesanya in the octagon?

