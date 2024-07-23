Jon Jones and Alex Pereira to Feature at UFC 309? Leaked Reports Reveal Huge Spoilers

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira have been confirmed for UFC 309! After witnessing the meteoric rise of Alex Pereira, fight fans have been eager to see the challenge get harder for Poatan. And who better than the GOAT of the UFC to test the brilliance of Pereira’s striking? However, in order to make Jones v. Pereira a possibility, there are several dynamics that one needs to tick. Firstly, the duo belongs to different weight divisions.

While Pereira has expressed his desire to move up, he still has a couple of more bouts left in light heavyweight. Moreover, Jon Jones too has his hands full, as he will be facing Stipe Miocic next. But if rumors are to be believed, fans might witness both Alex Pereira and Jon Jones at the same PPV.

Alex Pereira and Jon Jones: Double title fight at UFC 309

It was no secret that Jon Jones would defend his heavyweight strap at UFC 309. However, according to a recent report, Alex Pereira, too, has been roped in for the event by Dana White. Pereira, who has already defended his title twice this year, expressed his interest in fighting for a third time. But Poatan mentioned that, due to personal engagements, he won’t be back until November.

That is exactly what Dana White has done seemingly. Granting Pereira’s wish, White has allegedly pitted him up against Magomed Ankalaev as the co-main event of UFC 309. As per an X update by Rueben Carter, the UFC 309 main and co-mains were leaked. The update read, “BREAKING NEWS🚨 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic targeted for the main event of #UFC309. Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev targeted for the #UFC309 co-main event.”

Although no official confirmation has come from the UFC or Dana White, if the report is to be believed, the PPV will surely be a banger. Magomed Ankalaev has been talking about Alex Pereira for a long time. With him finally getting his wish fulfilled, it will be a spectacle for the fans. Especially when Ankalaev claimed to KO Pereira.

Magomed Ankalev demeans Alex Pereira

Ankalaev is currently on a 10-fight winning streak. Eyeing for the title, Ankalaev vowed to knock out Pereira and end his reign of dominance. He further demeaned Pereira's achievements by terming Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka as ‘street fighter’ and ‘fake ninja,' respectively.

Ankalaev also pointed out that he will not be using his takedown prowess against Alex Pereira for the first 15 minutes. Well, surely, things have heated up in the light heavyweight division. And if UFC does confirm the rumors, the fans are in for a treat come November 2024.

