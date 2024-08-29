Jon Jones Fires Back at Tom Aspinall’s ‘Fight Dodger’ Accusation With NSFW Comment: ‘No One Like Me’

In the world of UFC, words hit as hard as fists. When Tom Aspinall called Jon Jones a "fight dodger," the reaction was fiery. Jones, never one to shy away from a verbal brawl, responded with a shockingly explicit comment. But what does this mean for the heavyweight title?

As these two titans trade barbs, the buzz only grows. Is Jones's response just bravado, or a calculated move to dominate headlines? As the dust settles, the anticipation for a showdown builds. Will they settle their differences in the octagon?

Tom Aspinall has been vocal about wanting to face Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title. He’s not shy about calling out Jones, recently dubbing him the "Champion of Fight Dodging" in an interview with SportBible. Aspinall didn’t hold back, saying, “We know he’s trying to fight old man Stipe. So, he’s the fight dodger around here.”

Aspinall's frustration stems from Jones’s decision to fight Stipe Miocic next instead of him. Miocic hasn’t fought since his loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021, and many believe a fight with Aspinall would be more exciting.

Jones, however, fired back with a fiery response that took everyone by surprise. In a now-deleted comment on social media, he said, “This dude literally has my large black c**k in his mouth every week. I’m flattered. I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me. That's truly all that matters at the end of the day. There’s been many champions, no one like me. I sleep good at night.”

Jones isn’t happy with Aspinall’s comments and feels the need to defend his choices. With the fight against Miocic set for November, it’s clear that Jones is focused on solidifying his legacy. Aspinall, on the other hand, is eager to prove himself against the best. Will these two finally settle it in the octagon? Only time will tell.

The heavyweight title scene just got a shake-up that might favor Tom Aspinall. Rumors are swirling that Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones' next opponent, might be sidelined with an injury, potentially clearing the way for Aspinall . Always the backup, Aspinall's cautious yet hopeful about the buzz.

"These are just rumors at this point… There's a lot of talk but nothing confirmed," he shared, noting Miocic's age as a factor. "He’s 42; injuries happen." If true, this could be Aspinall's golden ticket to a title fight with Jones, who has hinted at retirement soon. With Dana White previously suggesting Jones would face Aspinall post-Miocic, the stars might finally be aligning for the English fighter.

Will we see Aspinall step up to face Jones and settle their feud in the octagon? Or will Jones continue his reign without facing the young contender? What do you think will happen next? Let us know in the comments!