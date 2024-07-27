Jon Jones’ Former Rival Reveals Why ‘Smart’ Tom Aspinall Would Beat ‘Bones'

Alexander Gustafsson has tipped Tom Aspinall to beat Jon Jones in a future title unification bout. Speaking to Top Offshore Casinos, Gustafsson pointed out that Aspinall in his current state, has what it takes to beat Jones.

While Gustafsson credited Jones as the GOAT, he reckons Aspinall is smart and has the skills to put the heavyweight champion in trouble. ‘The Mauler’ thinks beating Jones is a bigger achievement than winning the heavyweight title.

Alexander Gustafsson predicts Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

Dana White recently confirmed that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will be next if they both win their respective fights. Gustafsson, who fought Jones twice, has now shared his analysis on a potential showdown.

The Swede told Top Offshore Casinos, “I understand why Tom wants to fight Jon, it’s because Jon is the GOAT, he is the biggest UFC star right now. If Tom was to beat Jon, it would be bigger than winning any UFC belt. The biggest achievement in the UFC right now is to beat Jon Jones.”

Gustafsson added, “Yes, I think Tom will be too much for Jon. He has all the weapons to beat Jon. Jon hasn’t been that active, but he’s still the GOAT. You can never count this guy out, he’s so freaking good at what he does. He’s handled every opponent and everybody knows how good he is, but Aspinall right now, I see him as very dangerous for Jon.”

Gustafsson added that Aspinall’s perfect time is now to fight Jones. He believes the Brit has what it takes to beat ‘Bones’.

Gustafsson knows Jones as well as anybody, having fought him twice. Their first fight is considered one of the toughest fights of Jones’ career as the duo went back and forth for five rounds with Jones clinching the decision win.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall need to win their next fights

While Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall tops any UFC fan’s bucket list, both fighters need to win their next fights for the bout to materialize. Jones is expected to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at the MSG.

Aspinall, meanwhile, takes on Curtis Blaydes this weekend at UFC 304. The interim heavyweight title fight will go down in the co-main event of the PPV card, which is set to take place in Manchester, England.

