Jon Jones Gets Spotted Watching Stipe Miocic Fight Videos Hinting at His Preparations for Big Fight

Jon Jones seems to have started his preparations for the upcoming Stipe Miocic fight. While the duo were initially supposed to face off in 2023, Jon Jones had an unfortunate injury that forced him to pull out of the match. But ‘Bones’ did not forget about his rival. As soon as he began to recover, he started to voice his willingness to take care of the unfinished business with Stipe Miocic.

As part of his preparation, Jon Jones was recently spotted watching the first matchup between Miocic and Francis Ngannou. The match took place back in 2018 at UFC 220, when Miocic was in the prime of his career. Pitted against one of the best UFC heavyweights till date, Miocic emerged victorious via a decision victory at the end of five rounds. However, Ngannou would have his revenge three years later, when they faced each other for the second time.

This time, Ngannou showed his knockout prowess and knocked Miocic in the second round. Meanwhile, Jones closely watching the UFC 220 matchup is significant because this means ‘Bones’ doesn’t want to leave any stones unturned. By watching Miocic vs. Ngannou 2, Jones will have a clear idea of his game plan and how he likes to attack his opponents.

Well, Jones might not be underestimating his opponent, but for many, the matchup is an unbalanced one. Stipe Miocic has not featured in an UFC match after his crushing defeat at the hands of Ngannou. Other than ring rust, age is also not on the side of Miocic. At 42 years of age, not many people are giving Miocic a chance against Jon Jones. In fact, Dana White himself had spoken of Stipe Miocic’s retirement.

While predicting both fighters’ future, the UFC head honcho stated Miocic will surely be retiring after the Jon Jones fight. Such an announcement has made the fans question why the fight is being considered in the first place. For example, if somehow Miocic manages to win the title and immediately retire, there will be practical implications of the 42-year-old becoming the champion.

On the other hand, stands the backup for the fight, Tom Aspinall. Having crushed Curtis Blaydes under a minute recently, Aspinall is desperately looking for his chance to get a shot at the UFC undisputed heavyweight title. While both Jon Jones and Dana White had seemed reluctant about the idea until now, it remains to be seen what stance they take in the future.