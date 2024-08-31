Jon Jones Heaps Praises UFC Head Honcho Dana White Ahead of His Fight With Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones has reciprocated his love and admiration for the UFC head honcho, Dana White. While the latter’s inclination towards Jones’ status as the UFC GOAT is well known, the MMA fighter was not vocal enough about his love for White. However, all that changed when the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion decided to finally acknowledge how skilled businessman Dana White is.

In a recent comment made by Jon Jones on his social media handle, the heavyweight champion mentioned, “You put Dana White in a business meeting with any man on this f***ing planet; there's only one man coming out on top. Real recognize real.” As a matter of fact, Dana White has always clarified his stance on who he thought the best UFC fighter was. On numerous occasions, the UFC head honcho name dropped ‘Bones’ to hail him as the GOAT.

While Jones has been involved in multiple PED abuse allegations, White does not seem to be too affected by the narrative. White pointed out that whatever he did outside of the octagon was none of his business. Because an athlete can only enter the UFC Octagon after being cleared medically. And the level of dominance displayed by Jones for such a long period speaks volumes about his greatness.

Well, as per Dana White, facing the likes of Anthony Smith, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen constantly and winning is no joke. Thus, White believes that at the twilight of his career, Jones should get what he wants. This was one of the biggest reasons why the UFC is inclined towards making the Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones fight. However, the match is being heavily opposed by the MMA fans. They have been rooting for Tom Aspinall to get his hands on ‘Bones’ for a long time.

It was Jon Jones’ pectoral injury that called for the need of an interim champion. However, after winning the title, Jones has been avoiding the possibilities of facing Aspinall. In a bid to prove his worthiness, Aspinall fought the dangerous Curtis Blaydes. And while he knocked him down within a minute, his date with Jon Jones seems to be getting prolonged. Expressing frustration, Aspinall recently mentioned that Stipe Miocic was injured. While the news did create momentary excitement, it was later found to be fake.

In a recent take, Daniel Cormier stated that Aspinall is doing the right thing by trying to insult Jon Jones. DC opined that, being the dominant champion, Jones does not like to be treated with disdain. Thus, with several opportunities still seemingly open, it remains to be seen whether Aspinall can get his dream match or not.

