Jon Jones injury: How long will the UFC Heavyweight Champion be out of action?

UFC CEO Dana White released a video informing UFC’s number pound-for-pound best fight heavyweight division champion Jon Jones got injured while training for his upcoming main event fight at UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic.

White also revealed the type of injury Jones got he released a statement that said, “Last night Jon Jones was training got injured.” White said he was practicing wrestling and tore his pectoral muscle tendon off the bone. He also said he needs surgery and for at least eight months he is out of the competition.

UFC’s major fighter out due to injury

These past months have posed significant challenges for both the UFC and its dedicated fan base, as numerous prominent stars find themselves sidelined due to injuries. The most recent setback occurred at UFC 294, where both the main and co-main events underwent last-minute changes just eleven days prior.

In the main event, the challenger and former champion Charles Oliveira had to withdraw after sustaining an eyebrow cut during his training camp. His replacement, UFC's featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, faced a tough defeat against Islam Makhachev, succumbing to a first-round knockout.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of UFC 294, the highly anticipated match between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa took an unexpected turn. Costa's withdrawal due to a hand injury prompted the entrance of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Despite the change, Khamzat emerged victorious, securing a decision win.

Adding to the roster of setbacks, Jon Jones, widely regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, is set to be absent from competition for an extended period. The projected recovery time spans eight months, with the return to the camp potentially extending beyond a year.

Originally slated for the main event at UFC 295 on November 12th, Jon Jones was set to face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Mocic. This event was poised to be another highlight in the UFC calendar for the year, marking Jon's return after a three-year absence in March.

