Jon Jones Pinpoints ‘Irony’ in Tom Aspinall’s Claims About Curtis Blaydes Fight at UFC 304

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall have been going back and forth for a while now. Jones has been out of action since his UFC 285 win against Ciryl Gane. He is the undisputed heavyweight champion at the moment.

Aspinall, meanwhile, is the interim heavyweight champion. He knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round at UFC 295 to win the interim belt. The Brit will fight Curtis Blaydes on home soil next.

Jon Jones aims a dig at Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is set to fight Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in a rematch. The interim title will be on the line for the fight. Aspinall suffered a freak injury and a first-round TKO loss in their first fight.

However, Aspinall thinks that he’s in a lose-lose situation for the Blaydes fight. He thinks Blaydes is not a popular name.

Speaking with The MacLife, Aspinall said, "There's unfinished business there, evidently. I've said this all along. I've said this before we last fought, which is over two years ago now: I believe that Curtis is the toughest matchup in the division for me stylistically."

He added, “This is no disrespect to Curtis – it's a bit of a lose-lose fight in the fact that he's not that popular, is what I'm saying. He's not that popular.”

Aspinall further claimed that he wants to fight opponents that match up stylistically well for him. He also wants an opponent who is popular among the fans and could raise his stock. Aspinall, however, is focused on the Blaydes fight and is preparing accordingly.

Aspinall’s recent comments have come to Jon Jones’ attention. He has found the claims ironic. On X (formerly Twitter), Jones wrote, “Oh the irony.”

While Jones is injured, fans have accused him of ducking Aspinall. ‘Bones’ reckons his legacy is already set and beating Aspinall won’t enhance it. He is rather interested in fighting Miocic, who is the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time.

Jailton Almeida says Jon Jones should be stripped of the title: analyzes Tom Aspinall’s stance

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida thinks Jon Jones should be stripped of the heavyweight title. Almeida thinks that getting injured was not in Jones’ hands. However, he wants ‘Bones’ to be stripped because of his history.

The Brazilian told Fightbook MMA, “Because of Jon Jones’ History, he should not be stripped of the title. Of course he didn’t want to get injured but that’s out of his hands – he just wasn’t healthy enough. The history behind his career backs him up.”

Almeida further supported Tom Aspinall’s stance of not pursuing a Stipe Miocic fight, saying, “Tom Aspinall didn’t have a way to fight either Miocic or Jones so of course he will try and find a way. I wouldn’t try and fight Miocic to get to Jones. If I want to be the World champion, I only want to fight and beat the best.”

The UFC heavyweight division is in a complicated situation at the moment. The UFC 304 contest between Aspinall and Blaydes is expected to determine the next challenger for the undisputed title.