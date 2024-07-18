Jon Jones Pleads Not Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges Amid Claims He Threatened to Kill Drug Tester

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of violence and drug use.

Jon Jones got a reprieve at the court recently. Jones, who is scheduled to face Stipe Miocic later in the year, got himself into a tangle recently. In March, agents from the Drug Free Sport International arrived at his house to conduct a routine drug test. However, things did not go according to plan as Jones failed to provide a urine sample. It was when the agents asked for a blood sample that ‘Bones’ got angry.

According to statements from one of the agents, Crystal Martinez, Jones became aggressive suddenly. He snatched her cell phone and started to record. Martinez further accused Jon Jones of being intoxicated and intimidating. Charged with a couple of misdemeanors, Jon Jones was staring down possible jail time. Luckily for him, the case went in his favor.

Jon Jones warned by the judges

Jon Jones has been freed of the misdemeanor charges at the court recently. Appearing for an online hearing on July 17, the UFC heavyweight champion successfully pleaded not guilty in front of the judges. This report was confirmed via a post by an X account named ‘OOC MMA’.

The post read, “Jon Jones plead NOT GUILTY in court today

A judge told him that while released, he: cannot break any laws, cannot possess any firearms/dangerous weapons; and cannot consume alcohol; cannot consume any illegal drugs.”

This ruling would be considered a morale victory for Jon Jones. Ever since he was charged, Jones had constantly denied the allegations. Jones stated that he did perform some regrettable actions. But he never showed any signs of aggression or wanted to attack the agents. Well, this was not the first time Jon Jones has been in hot waters. The UFC legend faced several charges of PED allegations over his career. Surprisingly, Joe Rogan seems skeptical about Jones’ PED use.

Joe Rogan caught in two minds while discussing Jon Jones and PED

Apparently, several failed drug tests are not enough to convince Joe Rogan about Jon Jones’ PED usage. Speaking recently on his podcast, Rogan stated that the banned substances found in Jones’ system were so minuscule that it causes confusion.

However, the UFC color commentator then mentioned that by looking at Lance Armstrong, one could not make out whether he was on PED. Rogan also believes that Jon Jones is the GOAT of the UFC. He justified his statements by saying that Jones has been dominating his opponents consistently for a long time now. Having faced several big names, the fact that Jones is still formidable speaks volumes about his credibility. Surely, after being freed off the allegations, Jon Jones would surely want to prove his worth once again when he faces Stipe Miocic next.



