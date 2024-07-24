Jon Jones Reacts to Elimination of 12-to-6 Elbow Rule; Calls for Removal of His Only Career Loss

Jon Jones, the dominant force in MMA, is making headlines again. His only loss, which came against Matt Hamill in 2009, was a result of a disqualification after Jones delivered illegal elbows. However, a recent rule change now makes those elbows legal.

Jones has taken to social media to advocate for a revision of his fight record, suggesting that this change could potentially clear his only blemish. If the fight were reviewed under the current rules, Jones could be considered undefeated, solidifying his status as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Jones demands 'Undefeated' status after rule change

Jon Jones, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, responded quickly to the ABC's decision to remove the 12-to-6 elbow rule. He tweeted, "Undefeated then, undefeated now... Dana White we gotta get that loss out of the history books."

This single loss, a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009, has long been a point of contention. Jones' call for action has reignited a debate that's lingered for over a decade.

Ariel Helwani, a respected MMA journalist, added fuel to the fire by tweeting, "Worth noting, Jon Jones can appeal his 2009 loss to Matt Hamill to get it overturned into a no contest (not a win) but it *might* be too late since that was almost 15 years ago." Helwani also mentioned that some commissioners might advise Jones to try appealing the decision.

But why is the 12-to-6 elbow so controversial? These strikes involve bringing the elbow from a high position down in a straight line. Many argue that this motion can cause severe injuries. This rule led to Jones' disqualification, despite his dominance in the fight against Hamill.

Now, with the rule eliminated, Jones sees an opportunity to clear his record. Dana White has also been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the disqualification, often stating that it unfairly mars Jones' otherwise perfect career. As the MMA community buzzes with this news, many wonder if Jones will finally see his record officially restored.

Dana White's past attempt to erase DQ loss

Dana White has been vocal about his frustration with Jon Jones' disqualification loss to Matt Hamill. He has tried multiple times to get the loss overturned. However, the Nevada Athletic Commission has rejected his requests. As a result, this lone loss remains a blemish on Jones' otherwise spotless record.

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, White expressed his annoyance: "Look at all the people that he [Jones] has fought. He has never lost a fight. It kills me that one [loss] is on his record... 26-1." White continued, "This was during a time when the Nevada State Athletic Commission was very weak." He believes the fight should have been stopped in Jones' favor: "Instead of disqualifying Jones, they should have stopped the fight and Jones right now should be 27-0."

With the recent rule change, the possibility of Jones appealing his disqualification has become a hot topic. So, what does this mean for Jon Jones' legacy? Will he finally see his record officially restored to reflect his true dominance? Do you think Jones deserves to have his loss overturned?