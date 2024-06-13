Jon Jones Reacts to Heartwarming Video About Daniel Cormier’s Struggles and Acknowledges Him

The rivalry between former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is still considered the best and most bitter rivalry in the history of the sport.

Both men absolutely hated each other and fought to actually hurt each other. Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones fought twice in their careers. The first fight took place at UFC 187, where Jon Jones was announced as the winner. The second time Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier fought was at UFC 214, where Jon Jones knocked out DC with a vicious head kick.

The rivalry between these two elite champions is, to date, the most bitter in the history books of the UFC. Now, Daniel Cormier has officially hung up his gloves and is enjoying his post-retirement life. He is still working with the UFC as a commentator and broadcaster.

On the other hand, Jon Jones is also in the final stage of his career and is currently the UFC Heavyweight Champion; he captured the heavyweight strap at UFC 285 after he submitted Ciryl Gane.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet where Daniel Cormier was seen having a conversation with Jon Jones on the phone. DC appeared uncomfortable and surprised by Jones’s humble nature and praise. In the end, Daniel Cormier was seen showing a middle finger.

Even after the video went viral where Daniel Cormier was seen showing the middle finger after talking to Jon Jones, Jones seemed kind and neutral towards DC.

Jones recently commented on a heartwarming video that breaks down Daniel Cormier’s inspiring journey to the top of the UFC.

Jon Jones commented on the video and acknowledged the hard work of Daniel Cormier, saying, “Honored to share the ring with this man.”

Daniel Cormier explains a recent viral video of him talking to Jon Jones

In recent times, a new show called Fight Inc. has been airing, documenting all backstage footage and major behind-the-scenes moments, including how Dana White and UFC management handle situations and make UFC cards, as well as footage from inside the locker rooms of UFC fighters.

Fight Inc. released footage of the UFC 285 pay-per-view, the event where former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made his anticipated return to the UFC octagon after a layoff of three long years.

Footage from the episode is now going viral. The broadcaster Jon Anik and former rival Daniel Cormier were interviewing Jones ahead of his match. Before the interview began, Jon Jones asked Anik if DC was there. Anik told him that DC was right near him and could hear the conversation.

Jon Jones then went on to praise Cormier and expressed that he is proud of DC and what he has managed to achieve even after retiring from the sport. DC appeared nervous and even showed his middle finger to the camera at the end of the awkward conversation.

Fans are sharing their mixed reactions to Daniel Cormier’s response. Now, DC has broken his silence on the viral video and has addressed that he had no intentions of disrespecting Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier said, “Jon says, 'Hey, can I speak to Daniel,' which was very odd because Jon and I aren't great friends. We probably never will be great friends. And then the UFC pans to me and I flip him off. Guys, I wasn't flipping off Jones. Everybody made a joke in the room afterward, and so I flipped the bird.”

