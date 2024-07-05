Jon Jones Reacts to Viral Gas Station Brawl Between Bikers and Angry Truck Driver: 'So Satisfying'

A video of a gas station brawl between biker friends and an angry truck driver is going viral on social media. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has now reacted to the incident. It all started when a biker was at a gas station filling gas on his bike, a white truck came in speed and almost hit the biker with his vehicle.

The truck driver, wearing a red hat, started going off at the biker. On the other hand, the biker was seen trying to calm down the truck driver, who said he didn’t see him and that he had not hit his truck.

The truck driver went off and slapped the bike driver. Two other bikers in the same opposite lane saw the incident; one of them dropped his bike on the floor and went on to save the other biker from the truck driver and launched a counter-attack on the truck driver. It instantly fueled a brawl.

In the end, the biker who jumped on the truck driver to save his other biker friend screamed at the truck driver to never attack someone on the road.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones saw the footage and reacted to the viral brawl clip. He praised bikers for standing up against the bully truck driver and dropping him down; he even called the brawl satisfying.

Jon Jones commented on a viral Instagram brawl video, “See the guy in the hat get punched a few times was so satisfying. He was definitely in the wrong."

Stephen A Smith predicts a super fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s journey to the mountaintop of UFC is inspirational. In just his three-year run at UFC, Poatan defeated Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight championship, and last year at UFC 295, “Stone Hand” captured the UFC light heavyweight champion.



Recently, at UFC 303 pay-per-view, Alex Pereira stunned fans after he knocked out Jiri Prochazka in a spectacular fashion in round two with a head kick. Alex Pereira has done an exceptionally amazing job in just eight months, Poatan has been in three huge title fights, and “Stone Hand” managed to end all three matches with knockout under two rounds.

At the post-fight octagon interview, Poatan was asked about potentially moving to heavyweight and locking horns with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones to craft the history of becoming the first-ever three-division UFC champion.

A couple of days back, Stephen A Smith predicted how the super-fight between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones would end.



Stephen A. Smith said, “Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is the greatest ever, in my opinion. He would take Alex Pereira out inside two rounds. And you know what, he won’t [even] throw a punch.”

As of now, there is no chance that the UFC will book the super fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira until Poatan whips some competition within the light heavyweight division. There are true tests for Pereira in his division from Magomed Ankalaev to rematch with Jan Błachowicz and Jamahal Hill.

On the other hand, Jon Jones revealed that he would return from his injury on November 9th and lock horns with Stipe Miocic. This could potentially be the last time fans see Bones inside the UFC octagon. If, by any chance, Jon Jones decides not to retire and the UFC books a super-fight between Pereira and Jones, who do you think will win that spectacular fight?

