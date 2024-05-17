Jon Jones Reveals the Truth Behind His Loss to Former WWE Star Matt Riddle

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon 'Bones' Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters to ever step inside the Octagon. His mixed martial arts resume is nearly unmatched, boasting records as the youngest UFC champion, the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, a champion in two divisions, and the holder of the most championship defenses against top contenders.

Jones was reportedly set to retire after defending his championship against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last year. However, he sustained a pectoral tear during training for the match against Stipe, leading to his withdrawal from the fight. He is still recovering from this injury but is expected to return to the Octagon this year.

Recently, Jon Jones has faced significant backlash from fans for allegedly avoiding a fight against Tom Aspinall.

A fan reignited this controversy by posting an old picture from Jones's high school wrestling days, showing Jones in third place and former WWE superstar Matt Riddle in first at a competition. The fan mockingly suggested that Riddle had "humbled" Jones back in the day.

Jon Jones responded to the troll with a clarification on Twitter: "Some of these guys will say anything for clout. If you actually did your homework, you would realize I never actually wrestled Matt Riddle. I wrestled Jack Sullivan in the semi-finals in 2004 and lost, then went on to defeat Jack in our senior year to win the New York State high school wrestling championships like a boss. Fast lane, champion stuff, all the way back in high school."

UFC Legend Says UFC Will Strip Tom Aspinall the Day Jon Jones Returns to the Octagon

In place of Jon Jones's match, the UFC booked an interim heavyweight championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. Tom won the fight spectacularly, knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round.

Recently, while discussing the UFC's heavyweight division, UFC legend Chael Sonnen claimed that once Jon Jones is back, the UFC will remove Tom Aspinall as the interim heavyweight champion.

Chael Sonnen said, "The interim champion can only exist when there is the absence of an undisputed champion. Therefore, the moment the bell rings for Jon Jones' next fight, there is no longer an interim champion. Tom Aspinall, sitting in the front row with his shiny belt, will be stripped instantly."

