Jon Jones Should Call Out Alex Pereira Instead of Tom Aspinall After Beating Stipe Miocic for Big Payday Says Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier wants Jon Jones to call out Alex Pereira after beating Stipe Miocic in November. Speaking on the Funky & Champ show, ‘DC’ pointed out that Jones has hinted at staying around after the Miocic fight at UFC 309.

He further added that ‘Bones’ should call out ‘Poatan’ after beating Miocic as it would warrant a mega pay-day. While Cormier acknowledges that Pereira’s chances are not good in that fight, he reckons the Brazilian would get compensated well.

Daniel Cormier suggested Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira instead of Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones, who recently lost his pound-for-pound spot to Alex Pereira , has hinted he’d fight Stipe Miocic at the MSG in November. Fans and experts are keen to see ‘Bones’ fight interim champion Tom Aspinall at some point.

Daniel Cormier, however, wants to see a fight against Alex Pereira. He said on the Funky & Champ show, “If I’m Jones, I fight Stipe, I beat Stipe, and then I call out the UFC to make Pereira go up (to heavyweight), knowing that you could take all that thunder because Jones vs. Pereira would be a massive payday.”

He added, “Jones is a -800 favorite to fight Pereira and beat Pereira, if they were to fight. So it’s not a great matchup, but I love Alex, man. It couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”

Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is set to defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. With a win, Aspinall further solidifies his claim for the undisputed title, currently held by Jon Jones.

However, Alex Pereira has been on a meteoric rise and fans want to see ‘Poatan’ try his luck to become a three-division champion. A potential Jones vs Pereira clash could further prolong Aspinall’s wait.

Jon Jones wants Alex Pereira to fight Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones is open to facing Alex Pereira inside the octagon. However, he wants Pereira to fight Tom Aspinall first and prove that he’s the rightful contender for the heavyweight title.

Jones said, “When I beat Miocic, I might give him a chance, but only if he beats Aspinall. In any case, it would be an easy night for me; I would choke him out just like I did Gane. I’m the king of the jungle.”

Alex Pereira has now defended his heavyweight title twice. On the other hand, Jon Jones is yet to fight since his UFC 285 win against Ciryl Game.