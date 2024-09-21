Jonathan Kuminga Gets 100% Honest on Contract Situation; DETAILS INSIDE

Throughout his brief career, Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors has seen an increase in his role, and the Warriors are almost ready to award him a second contract. As the NBA season draws near, the two parties, however, are unable to agree.

Kuminga is concentrating on the things he can control on the court despite the uncertainty. He talked about how he thought about his circumstances, with permission from Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard.

“I haven’t gotten into it that much,” Kuminga said, per Kawakami. “I don’t want to step my foot off track. I’m focusing on how I can be great. How can I help something? The better you play, the more you do things; everything’s going to open up itself. So I’m not worried about things like that because I know who I am; I know myself. At the end of the day, it’s just having an opportunity, a chance to go out there and prove. And just waiting for the moment. It’s God’s plan, so I’m not even tripping or thinking about it day to day. Whenever it happens, it’s going to happen.

Kuminga added that it’s in God's hands. According to him, everyone has their time, and he needs to wait for his time to come.

If he and the Warriors are unable to reach a contract extension, Jonathan Kuminga will play out the remaining year of his rookie deal. Kuminga is undoubtedly searching for the same kind of deal that his fellow 2021 NBA Draft picks are seeking. Franz Wagner and Scottie Barnes, who were chosen in the lottery ahead of Kuminga that year, recently inked a five-year, $224 million rookie maximum extension with their respective teams.

Kuminga is scheduled to enter restricted free agency next summer if the two sides are unable to agree then, but the Warriors have not been willing to offer him that kind of deal.

