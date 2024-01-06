Jonathan Kuminga questions Steve Kerr's ability to maximize his potential; Kerr addresses player's concerns

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, critically examined the team's 130-127 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. He noticed a stat that he thought should change - a mere 19 minutes of playtime for forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga was taken out of the game with 5:48 left in the third quarter when the Warriors were only two points behind, only to watch the Nuggets finish the match with a 25-4 run. His absence was noted.

Sources close to Kuminga, who spoke with Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, have shared that Kuminga is losing trust in Kerr's leadership.

They revealed that Kuminga doubts Kerr's capabilities to help him maximize his potential.

Despite the defeat, Kuminga still showed his skills Thursday night by scoring 16 points in his limited 19-minute playtime, accompanied by four rebounds and four assists against the Nuggets.

Ahead of the Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons, Kerr admitted his challenging decision-making process, saying, "It's not just about a player's playtime."

"There are considerations about who is playing, the combinations being used, and ongoing game developments. I need to give Kuminga more field time."

Warriors' coach admitted that he's not short of capable players, a statement that might hint why Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft and a three-season Warrior, hasn't earned a consistent starting role.

Advertisement

Despite promising stats (50.6 percent field shooting, 28.0 percent deep shooting, and averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 33 games this season), the 21-year-old player finds himself sidelined in some crucial moments of the game.

ALSO READ: Mark Cuban and Mavericks' new owners unveil generous bonuses for employees

Coach Kerr addresses player concerns amidst team's lineup challenges

Reacting to Friday's reports from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, and Jason Dumas of Kron 4 News, San Francisco, Kerr expressed dissatisfaction.

Charania and Slater had earlier reported about Kuminga's waning faith in Kerr, concurrent with Dumas citing Moody's displeasure over his unsteady role and persistent benched status over the recent three games.

Kerr informed reporters before the Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons that throughout his entire 15-year playing career, he experienced frustration with his playing time.

On Friday, Kerr mentioned, "We engaged in discussions. It's better to address such matters privately. When such issues become public, they become a distraction. If there's a concern, I'm available. I'm likely the most accessible coach in the league, and my door is always open."

He acknowledged Kuminga's growth and saw his inclusion in the starting lineup as part of this development process.

Nevertheless, he recognized the team's continued struggle with maintaining leads and mentioned the possibility of testing various player combinations during crunch times.

According to Kerr, the variable closing lineups complicated the selection process for both players and coaching staff, as the team currently lacks a reliable and stable five-man combination to turn to automatically during games.

ALSO READ: What is Larry Bird’s Net Worth as of 2023?