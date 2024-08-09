Jonathan Kuminga Seeks USD 224 Million Warriors Contract Extension; NBA Insider Reveals

The NBA no longer awards max contracts in the same manner as it did before the new CBA. Star players like Paul George have completely left teams like the LA Clippers because they didn't want to pay a max contract for the second apron.

It gets even harder for the Golden State Warriors to add another max player because they are already spending a lot of money on veterans like Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Having said that, they might be in this predicament with young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said, "Jonathan Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie deal where the word around the league from various sources is that Kuminga and his representation are looking for a full max extension."

Fischer added, "Which, as we just talked about with BI [Ingram], and Jamal Murray, and whoever if you're not absolute All-Star Scottie Barnes type of guy for Toronto, Lauri Markkanen for Utah, Trae Young for Atlanta back in the day... It's hard to get that number. That's what the agent has to do in that scenario."

Another issue for Golden State is that Kuminga hasn't consistently demonstrated that he is a max-level player. This is mostly because of how often Steve Kerr changed his role, but the Warriors have to accept that.

Last season, Kuminga was unstoppable at times. He finished eight games in a row with 20 points or more, becoming one of only a select few players, 21 years of age or younger, to accomplish that feat while maintaining a shooting percentage of at least 50%.

This is what Kuminga said about his performances, “As I keep getting better every other day, I know the game is gonna keep changing every other time. So, I just got to be aware of where people are coming from or who is open.”

"Because as I put a lot of pressure on the rim, there is going to be a lot of people trapping in the box and there is going to be some people wide open. So, just reading the game slowly and just kind of slowing down is helping me to see everything on the floor." With the Warriors not able to replace Klay Thompson with their first-choice target of Lauri Markkanen, reliability on Kuminga is going to be massive for the franchise in the upcoming season.

