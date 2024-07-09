Jonathan Owens Gets Candid on Backlash for Calling Himself ‘The Catch’ in Marriage to Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens made headlines for his "the catch" comment on "The Pivot" podcast in 2023. Owens, who is the safety for the Chicago Bears, was granted leave from the Bears' mandatory training camp to accompany his gymnast wife, Simone Biles, to Paris for the Olympics. The masses applauded this generous move from the Bears. However, Owens' candid revelation about the backlash was noteworthy.

Owens stated that men are "the catch" in a relationship, and he claimed that before his introduction to Biles, he didn’t know who Simone Biles was because he was not interested in gymnastics.



Also read- Jonathan Owens to Support Wife Simone Biles at the Olympics After Bears Grant Him Time from Training: Report

Jonathan Owens goes candid with his statement

Jonathan Owens was asked if he considered himself "the catch" in his marriage with Simone Biles. To this, Owens replied, "I always say that men are the catch." Following his comment, Owens faced considerable trolling. Biles admitted that she was hurt by the public's perception of Owens.

When asked about the trolling he faced, Owens said, "Our biggest thing is, we know that those people don’t know us from a can of paint. I can’t base how I feel off how another person thinks I’m supposed to be. Everyone has a voice, but we do a good job of tuning it out. But sometimes you have to express yourself and let people know, like, you’re in the wrong."

Advertisement

The couple has navigated through the online criticism swiftly, emerging as a stronger couple. The recent event at Biles’ Paris Olympics is a testament to that.

Also read- Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Haters Against Criticism Over His Interview

Owens gets a leave from the Chicago Bears’ mandatory training camp

Simone Biles, who has won 7 Olympic medals, has now secured a ticket to the Paris Olympics, marking her third consecutive appearance. In a show of support, Biles's husband, Jonathan Owens, received permission from the Chicago Bears to miss their mandatory training camp to support her in Paris. Following this gesture from the Bears, Biles made a brief statement.

Biles said, "The Bears are literally granting him a few days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, sure. For only a brief little time. Anytime we are able to show up for each other in support, we simply get tremendously excited because our schedules don’t align that much." Despite the criticism, the couple is hitting milestones in their respective careers, and the nation wishes Simone Biles luck for her Olympic event.



Also read- Which NFL Team Does Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Play For? All You Need to Know About the NFL Safety