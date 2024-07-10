Jonathan Owens Reacts to LeBron James’ Comment About His Wife Simone Biles Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Jonathan Owens just hailed his wife Simone Biles alongside the NBA star Lebron James. Biles got her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the entire nation wishes her luck, but Lebron James and Jonathan Owens's wish is special. Where James claims that Biles is the best, and her husband Owens agrees by writing “can’t wait to watch her perform.”

Biles claimed her third consecutive ticket to the Olympics. With seven medals to her name, fans are anticipating that Biles is on the quest to grab her fourth title. However, looks like according to James and Owens, Biles will most probably win.

Also read- Jonathan Owens to Support Wife Simone Biles at the Olympics After Bears Grant Him Time from Training: Report

Jonathan Owens’ reaction

Biles is one of the most celebrated gymnasts of all time. As per ESPN, Lebron James hailed Biles, saying, “She's the best. It's that simple. She's the best.” Like many others, Lebron James' comment caught Jonathan Owens’ attention.

The Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens reacted to James’ comment by writing, “They all know. Can't wait to watch.” Moreover, Owens has always been Biles's first supporter. And he never shies away from applauding Biles in public.

Owens commented on BIles: “An inspiration to my daughter and to all, not only Black girls in the world but also, kids, anyone, not only just in gymnastics but any field.” However, the Bears also extended their support toward Biles by providing Owens with leave from their mandatory camp.

Advertisement

Also read- Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Haters Against Criticism Over His Interview

Owens accompanies Simone Biles to the Paris Olympics

Bears granted their safety Owens to miss their mandatory training camp and support his wife Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics 2024. Highlighting this gesture by the Bears, Simone Biles said, “The Bears are literally granting him a few days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, sure. For only a brief little time. Anytime we are able to show up for each other in support, we simply get tremendously excited because our schedules don’t align that much.”

The 27-year-old Simone Biles is among the most preferred athletes to win at the Paris Olympics. But only time will reveal what the future holds for Biles. And Owens is one of the prime picks for the Bears in the off-season. However, one thing is for sure: both these top-class athletes in their respective sports are going to perform at their best.

Advertisement