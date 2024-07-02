Jonathan Owens to support wife Simone Biles at the Olympics after Bears grant him time from training: Report

In his first season with the Chicago Bears, Jonathan Owens has already received a grant from the Bears to support his wife, Simone Biles. Biles will be entering the 2024 Olympics, which is set to commence in July 2024. Biles is one of the biggest gymnasts in the nation, and to support her journey to the Olympics, the Bears went the extra mile to contribute.

Jonathan Owens is one of the prime off-season picks for the Bears. After spending the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers, Owens stepped into Chicago, and the city is standing by Owens' side.

Also read- NFL might skip supplemental draft this year: Report

Jonathan Ownes receives support from the Chicago Bears

Considering the importance of Owens' presence with Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics, the Bears excused Owens for a few days from their training camp, which is scheduled for July 23.

"The Bears are literally granting him a few days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, sure. For only a brief little time. Anytime we are able to show up for each other in support, we simply get tremendously excited because our schedules don’t align that much," said Biles.

Biles and Owens got married in 2023, and since then, the couple has made headlines for their immeasurable support for each other. Biles has seven Olympic medals to her name, and Owens is on a quest to make his mark as the Bears' safety in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Also read- Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Haters Against Criticism Over His Interview

Jonathan Ownes with the Bears

In the 17 games that Owens played for the Packers last season, he recorded 84 total tackles, of which 58 were solo tackles and 26 were assisted tackles. Before joining the Packers, Owens spent four seasons with the Houston Texans. Now, the 28-year-old safety is on a quest to make his mark in Chicago.

The off-season grind will be integral for Owens to gel with the Bears’ defensive dynamics. After a disappointing previous season, the Bears are in dire need of a revival, and Owens' gameplay will be a crucial contribution to the Bears’ defensive line. However, Owens will be traveling to Paris to support Biles, hoping she will bring home another accolade for the nation.

Also read- Which NFL Team Does Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Play For? All You Need to Know About the NFL Safety