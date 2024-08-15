Jordan Addison Injury Update: Vikings WR Carted Off Field After Hurting Ankle During Practice

Jordan Addison, a Minnesota Vikings receiver, was taken off the field Wednesday while attempting a catch during the team's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Addison fell down on the sidelines after jumping for a disputed ball. Trainers assisted him off the field before transporting him on a cart.

Addison's exit from practice occurred shortly after O'Connell reported that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the whole rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee, the latest in a string of ailments and terrible occurrences that have plagued the Vikings this summer.

The second-year receiver was being closely guarded near the sideline when Sam Darnold's inaccurate ball went incomplete. Addison tripped, fell to the ground, stood up, and attempted to walk but sat down until a wagon was brought onto the field to transport him away.

Later that day, Addison was observed on crutches at the team hotel. His preseason is likely over. "I don't believe he'll practice [Thursday]," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after practice, before meeting with his training staff. "We're going to have an MRI, but I think he'll be OK."

Addison, a first-round pick last year, ended his rookie season with 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the Vikings' clear No. 2 behind superstar Justin Jefferson, who got a hefty contract extension this offseason.

If Addison's injury forces him to miss time, the Vikings will be scant at receiver behind Jefferson. Jalen Nailor has shown sparks this offseason, while Trishton Jackson and Trent Sherfield excelled in their first preseason game, but none of them are established players.

In July, Addison was accused of dozing off while operating a vehicle on a Los Angeles roadway , leading to a DUI arrest in California. Although he hasn't received any sanction from the NFL or the Vikings yet, he has declared that he will take whatever penalty is imposed on him.

Furthermore, Addison was not the only Vikings receiver injured Wednesday at the Browns' practice facility. Thayer Thomas, who was on the Vikings' practice squad last season, was hurt when Cleveland cornerback Myles Harden jumped and recovered a pass for a pick-six.

O'Connell instructed Thomas to stay down until the Vikings trainers could examine him. "It was a ball a little bit behind him as he was crossing the field, and he might have hit his head or his neck," O'Connell told the reporter. "Regardless of the cause, we wanted to proceed with extreme caution before allowing him to leave the field. He was able to escape the field using his own strength. I'm not sure about his availability on Thursday."

The Vikings appear to be experiencing their worst summer, with the latest in a string of injuries and unfortunate incidents. Khyree Jackson, the rookie cornerback, was killed in an automobile accident on July 6. Second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL on the first day of training camp, while veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin hasn't worked since injuring his hamstring on the second day.