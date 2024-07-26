‘Jordan Been Getting Disrespected’: NBA Fans Go Ballistic After Jaylen Brown Snubs Michael Jordan From All-Time Starting 5

In the ever-evolving world of professional basketball, debates about the greatest players and dream teams are constant and passionate. Fans and analysts alike love to speculate and argue over the all-time greats.

Recently, this timeless debate took an intriguing turn when Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, fresh off a 2024 NBA Finals victory and a Finals MVP award, was asked to list his all-time NBA starting five. The list he provided has set the basketball world ablaze with discussions and controversies, primarily because of one glaring omission.

Jaylen Brown, who has fought hard over the years to solidify his legacy, has finally achieved one of the highest honors in the sport by winning a championship with the Celtics.

His contributions were pivotal, earning him the coveted Finals MVP as the Celtics triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game series. With this victory, Brown has cemented his place in Celtics history, but he knows the journey to greatness doesn't end with one championship. As he continues to build his legacy, his recent all-time starting five selection has left fans and pundits puzzled and debating his choices.

The shocking omission was no Michael Jordan.

When House of Highlights posted Jaylen Brown’s all-time starting five on July 24, 2024, the internet exploded with reactions. Brown's picks included Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Bill Russell. Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, is absent from this lineup. This omission quickly became the focal point of discussions, overshadowing the praise for the other legends on his list.

Fans and analysts were quick to express their surprise and confusion. For many, the exclusion of Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, was unfathomable. Social media buzzed with varying opinions. One fan commented, "Jordan been getting disrespected as of late. If you got Kobe, you gotta have MJ too."

This sentiment was echoed by many who believe Jordan’s legacy is untouchable. Conversely, another fan pointed out, "Those are his picks. Everyone doesn't have to include MJ. Michael Jordan to me is the greatest to play the game. But they asked Jaylen Brown his top five." This highlights the subjective nature of such lists and the personal preferences that influence them.

Brown’s inclusion of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, while understandable given their incredible careers, further fueled the debate. Curry’s revolutionary impact on the game with his shooting and Durant’s scoring prowess are undeniable, but for many, they don’t surpass Jordan’s all-around excellence and competitive spirit. The controversy surrounding Brown’s list underscores the complexity of comparing players across different eras and styles of play.

Fans' reactions are a divided opinion

As the discussions continued, it became clear that Jaylen Brown’s all-time starting five had polarized opinions. Some fans and commentators appreciated the modern flair and strategic reasoning behind his picks, while others couldn’t move past the omission of Michael Jordan. A post from Clutch Points summed up the controversy well: "Jaylen Brown's all-time starting 5 👀 Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Bill Russell. Do you agree?"

Supporters of Brown’s selections argue that each player on his list has a unique and transformative impact on the game. Steph Curry’s unparalleled shooting ability, Kobe Bryant’s relentless drive and scoring, Kevin Durant’s versatility and efficiency, LeBron James’s all-around brilliance and longevity, and Bill Russell’s unmatched defensive dominance and championship pedigree all make strong cases for their inclusion. However, the absence of Jordan, who epitomizes excellence and competitiveness, remains a sticking point for many.

The debate also touches on a broader issue: the generational differences in how greatness is perceived. Older fans who witnessed Jordan’s dominance firsthand often have a different perspective compared to younger fans who grew up idolizing players like Curry and Durant. This generational divide adds another layer to the ongoing discussions about Brown’s controversial list.

In conclusion, Jaylen Brown’s all-time starting five has reignited the perennial debate about the greatest players in NBA history. While his picks reflect his personal preferences and the influence of modern basketball, the exclusion of Michael Jordan has sparked widespread debate and differing opinions. This controversy highlights the subjective nature of such discussions and the diverse perspectives of fans. Don't you agree?

