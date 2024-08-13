Jordan Chiles Offered Bronze Clock Necklace by Flavor Flav Amid 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Controversy

Flavor Flav has decided to support Jordan Chiles in the middle of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 medal controversy. The rapper has offered the athlete a bronze clock necklace after she was stripped of her bronze medal in the gymnastics floor exercise final.

The 65-year-old took over his social media account to offer it. The American rapper on his X (formerly Twitter) account wrote, “Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE, and that’s something NO ONE else has! Hit me up my girl, I gotcha!!!” adding a gif of himself dancing in one of his signature necklaces at the Olympics.

For those who don't know, the American rapper is well-known to the world for his signature clock necklaces. He even wore one of those while the Roosevelt, New York, U.S. native was cheering for Team USA at the recently concluded Olympics in City of Light.

Meanwhile, the rapper, who was born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., has decided to give a bronze clock necklace to the American gymnast. She won a bronze medal in the Women’s Artistic Individual Floor and a gold medal in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around in Paris.

The 23-year-old athlete’s bronze medal was reallocated to Ana Barbosu, a Romanian gymnast, according to a statement by the International Olympic Committee. This happened after the court invalidated the correction to the gymnast’s score that put her on the podium.

Following this, the score resulted in a rise in score by 0.1 points to 13.766, and the athlete went down by two Romanian gymnasts, namely, Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who concluded fourth and fifth.

Meanwhile, USA Gymnastics submitted new evidence to the court following the occurrence. It was a retaliation to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to reallocate her medal to the latter competitor.

The group also made it clear that they couldn't provide the evidence earlier because they did not have any video proof—the reason why they couldn't submit it. Ahead of this, the Court of Arbitration for Sport based in Switzerland refuted an investigation that Jordan’s coach had made during her event on August 5.

It was a retaliation to an appeal from Barbosu and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. The argument was made by the opponent's side that the coach inquired four seconds past a one-minute time limit.

Meanwhile, Chiles lost her bronze medal following the judgement after the USA gymnastics has provided the evidence for further inquiry. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has denied the athlete’s appeal to reinstate the bronze medal as per an announcement by USA Gymnastics.

The group was “notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday” that as per the rules, it is “not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” according to the statement.

The group said that they were “disappointed” by the announcement; however, they will “continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process.” Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the event, the athlete was given fifth place on August 5.

