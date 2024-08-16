Jordan Chiles Says Online Racial Attacks After ‘Unjust’ Decision to Strip Bronze Medal Are ‘Extremely Hurtful’

Jordan Chiles has expressed profound disappointment. She also expressed a deep sense of injustice after losing her bronze medal in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. She made a detailed social media post about the incident.

Chiles condemned the recent decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which reversed the initial ruling that had awarded her the medal.

Chiles, who had initially celebrated her bronze medal win, was devastated when her coach’s on-floor appeal was overturned. The appeal was dismissed because it was filed four seconds past the one-minute time limit for scoring inquiries.

This decision led FIG to comply with the court’s ruling. It reallocated the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu of Romania. The IOC confirmed this change, announcing that the medal was officially being taken from Chiles.

In her emotional response, Chiles described the decision as deeply unjust and disheartening. “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow not just to me but to everyone who has championed my journey,” she wrote.

She also expressed frustration over the racial attacks she has faced on social media following the decision. It highlights that such hurtful and unprovoked comments have compounded her distress. “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted, racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful,” she added.

Despite the setback, Chiles remains resolute in her fight for justice. USA Gymnastics officials have indicated that the CAS will not reconsider its decision. However, efforts are ongoing to explore options for Chiles to retain the medal.

Chiles has vowed to continue advocating for her case. She demonstrated her determination to see the situation rectified. “I will approach this challenge as I have others, and I will make every effort to ensure that justice is done,” she stated. She hopes that the responsible authorities will ultimately correct what she believes to be a wrongful decision. She also wishes to honor the integrity of her achievement.

The controversy has garnered significant attention from fans and the media alike. This underscores broader issues related to fairness and procedural integrity in competitive sports. As Chiles presses on with her fight, her stance highlights the personal and emotional impact of such controversies on athletes.

