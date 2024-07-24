‘Jordan Faced Plumbers’: NBA Fans compare 1992 Dream Team and 2024 Team USA as interesting stat surfaces ahead of Paris Olympics

NBA fans have reignited the long-standing debate: 1992 Dream Team vs. 2024 Team USA. This discussion, which has persisted for three decades, is once again at the forefront as fans share their opinions.

It has been thirty-two years since Michael Jordan and his legendary teammates claimed the title of the greatest basketball assembly ever. Each year, on this occasion, fans passionately express their views on the matter.

NBA fans compare 1992 Dream Team and 2024 Team USA

Many argue in favor of the '92 team due to its impressive roster of NBA Hall of Famers. This iconic team included stars like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing, and David Robinson.

An interesting statistic recently emerged: the 1992 Dream Team faced nine NBA stars during their Olympic journey. In contrast, Team USA for the Paris Olympics will compete against 61 NBA players.

On the other hand, this year's Team USA roster is impressive and stands strong against the 1992 team. The current squad features 12 NBA All-Stars, four NBA MVPs, and six NBA champions. This year's Team USA will compete against 61 NBA players.

With all these points considered, fans didn't hold back in sharing their opinions. One fan took to X/Twitter, stating, “Jordan faced plumbers narrative going up.”

Another user wrote, “Dream team literally faced no competition lmfao, they were up against my principal and mechanic.”

A user took LeBron James’ side in the debate as he drew comparison, “This is a clear proof that LeBron is playing against world’s best basketball players while MJ is playing against world’s best plumbers. LBJ > MJ.”

A Bron fan commented with a video showing LeBron being the team’s favorite for the event and wrote, “And he’s still showing why he’s the goat at 40.”

NBA legend sides with LeBron James' Team USA

NBA legend Eddie A. Johnson has firmly expressed his support for LeBron James' exceptional performance with Team USA. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Eddie praised the 39-year-old basketball star, emphasizing that LeBron's influence on the court at this stage of his career is unparalleled in basketball history.

Eddie highlighted LeBron's key role in leading Team USA to victories in recent exhibition games against South Sudan and Germany, underscoring his significant impact on the team's success.

According to Eddie, LeBron's contributions to this Olympic team surpass the achievements of legendary players like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson from the iconic 1992 Dream Team, marking a new pinnacle in basketball talent.

Moreover, Eddie highlighted that LeBron's physical condition sets him apart from the veterans he mentioned, citing his superior fitness and ability to lead by example. He emphasized that while players from previous eras may have faced heavy responsibilities, LeBron's performance at 39 is nothing short of extraordinary. LeBron not only carries his weight but also commands the respect and admiration of his teammates.

