Jordan Love Injury Update: Will Pacers Quarterback Return against Indianapolis Colts Next Week?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love potentially sustained a major injury during his team's 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday night. The recently paid quarterback collapsed with an apparent leg injury on the second-to-last play of the game. While head coach Matt LaFleur couldn't immediately assess the severity, Packers fans online expressed hope while fearing the worst.

Fans flooded social media with thoughts and prayers for Love, who lay in pain after Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter rolled onto his leg, causing his ankle and knee to twist awkwardly.

Love completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception in the defeat.

When asked about Love's injury after the game, LaFleur said, "I don't know."

Wide receiver Christian Watson remained hopeful, saying, "Whatever it is, I know he’ll get through it, and we’re going to get through it.”

Jordan Love's status for the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts remains uncertain due to the high ankle sprain he suffered late in the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. After the injury, he was helped off the field, raising concerns about his availability next week.

There has been no official confirmation on whether he will play, but reports suggest he may not be ready if the injury is serious. If his condition doesn't improve in time, the Packers might look into signing a backup quarterback.

Advertisement

In July, Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract that keeps him with the Packers through the 2028 season. The contract included a record $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN.

After limited play in his first two seasons in Green Bay, Love excelled last year in his first full season as a starter. The 25-year-old started all 17 games, passing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 96.1 passer rating. He finished strong, leading the Packers to the playoffs with a 6-2 record, 18 touchdowns, and just one interception in the last eight games.

ALSO READ: Jalen Ramsey Signs 3-Year, USD 72.3M Extension with Dolphins: A Look at NFL's Top 5 Highest-Paid CBs