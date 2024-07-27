Jordan Love Signed a Massive USD 220 Million Contract Extension With Packers: Deets Inside

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a massive contract deal with quarterback Jordan Love. It took longer than expected, but the two parties have agreed to keep Love in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

According to Adam Schefter, Jordan Love and the Packers have agreed to a four-year contract worth USD 220 million, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. He also receives a record-breaking USD 75 million signing bonus and $155 million in additional full guarantees.

Jordan Love became the highest-paid QB in the NFL

The 25-year-old Love had not been practicing with the Packers in training camp this week as contract negotiations were ongoing , but he had been attending workouts and taking part in all other team activities. Love's contract was slated to expire at the end of the next season.

The hefty deal averages USD 55 million annually, tying him with Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, who signed in June. It puts him as the league's current joint highest-paid player as well as the best-paid quarterback in NFL history.

The 25-year-old Love had not been practicing with the Packers in training camp this week as contract negotiations were ongoing , but he had been attending workouts and taking part in all other team activities. Love's contract was slated to expire at the end of the next season.

The new contract comes after Love led the NFL's youngest club to a 10-9 record and a playoff appearance last season in his first year as a starter, while also taking on the job of replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was dealt to the New York Jets in April 2023.

Green Bay signed Love to a one-year agreement in May 2023 that includes USD 13.5 million in guaranteed money and an additional $9 million in incentives. That transaction allowed the Packers to study Love as he began his first season as a starter after Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was dealt to the Jets.

Jordan Love had an exceptional season last year

Despite just starting for one season, the 25-year-old secured the megadeal. The budding superstar had a slow start to the 2023 season. In his first nine games, he threw 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and the Packers were 3-6 with him leading the offense.

Love erupted in the second half of the season, finishing with 4,159 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Love led the Packers to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 with five touchdown passes and two interceptions in two games.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to draft Love, the 26th overall choice in the NFL Draft. Throughout his rookie season, the former USU standout was inactive for all of Green Bay's games.

Love got minimal play in his second and third seasons with the Packers as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. After the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers deal set the path for Love to become Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2023.

Jordan Love formerly played at USU from 2016 until 2019. Love passed for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions while at Texas A&M, with a 61 percent completion rate.