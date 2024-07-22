Jordan Love Will Keep Skipping Practice Until He Gets Packers Contract Extension of USD 50 Million per Year

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that quarterback Jordan Love is holding out until he receives a new deal. "I feel we're close," Gutekunst said of the ongoing negotiations.

Love is set to earn a basic salary of $10 million and count $12.8 million toward the salary cap in 2024. Given how the 2020 first-round selection performed last year, both of these statistics appear to be a value.

He passed for 2,667 yards, 21 touchdowns, and three interceptions in his last ten regular-season appearances before pounding the Dallas Cowboys for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a Wild Card Round rout.

NFL analyst believes Jordan Love will only return after he is given a USD 50 Million contract

On X, NFL analyst Ari Meirov from My Sports Update believes that until Jordan Love gets a USD 50 Million signed contract he won’t be getting on the field till then.

Meirov writes, “This is NOT a holdout by Jordan Love. He's in the building and will participate in meetings. He just isn't taking the field until both sides can finalize a contract extension, which could happen very soon. Love's extension is expected to exceed $50M per year.”



With what Meirov has to say Packers might have to increase Love’s base salary with his salary cap for him to even come to practice.

Is Jordan Love really worth it?

Patience is essential for quarterbacks waiting for their second contact. The next quarterback in line to be paid usually earns more than the prior one. For Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, it's required more patience than normal.

Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for three years before getting his chance to start, and he had to wait until the eve of the preseason for an extension. Following a season in which he went on a remarkable second-half run, the Packers are likely to pay him to not just reproduce but also improve his performance.

Love has displayed all of the features of a modern prototype. He has arm talent, size, and a gunslinger mindset, but he also understands how to play inside a scheme.

Last season, Love impressed with his fadeaway passes, which have since become his hallmark throw. Fadeaways aren't only for aesthetics; they're also useful since Love doesn't have to reset his feet to throw correctly.

He may lean back and let loose as soon as he senses a chance. Every millisecond matters in the NFL, and the time he saves on these throws is crucial.

Love's sample of success is small, but he wasn't only executing high-variance plays like throwing deep into coverage. He had consistent polish and finesse, making plays that only a few quarterbacks could make.

Everyone wants a quarterback who can be efficient and innovative as a pocket passer while still possessing mobility and arm talent. The Packers appear to have discovered their third one in a row.

