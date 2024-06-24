Jordon Hudson's 64-Year-Old Ex-Lover Reacts to Her Relationship With 72-Year-Old Bill Belichick

A 64-year-old man, who once dated Bill Belichick’s 23-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is standing up for the cheerleader's May-December romance with the former New England Patriots head coach. Businessman Joshua Zuckerman told TMZ Sports this weekend that he and the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson had an on-again, off-again relationship several years ago.

As per the report, they initially bonded over their “shared interest in psychology, philosophy and most important, our love of nature.”

“She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I’ve ever met in my life,” Joshua L. Zuckerman said, mentioning that the “narrative about her character is not fair.” The businessman confirmed he’s been involved both “platonically and romantically” with Hudson in the past and still considers her a “good friend.”

Who is Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson's ex Joshua Zuckerman?

Jordan Hudson’s relationship with Zuckerman started similarly to how she first met and fell in love with Bill Belichick . Joshua L. Zuckerman, a businessman, met Hudson several years ago.

After bonding over psychology, philosophy, and nature, they started dating. They were in an on-and-off relationship until Hudson started dating Belichick.

He's remained friendly with the 23-year-old cheerleader during her time with the future Hall of Famer. In a statement this week, he expressed his dismay at the negative comments about his ex, Jordan Hudson, online.

"I've been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson," he said. Hudson’s ex mentioned he has been involved with her “platonically and romantically” and revealed he considers her a “good friend.”

However, he expressed “I feel bad” about the Hudson being caught up in a whirlwind.

Hudson’s ex continued, "I'm a former business owner in the healthcare field—we regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy, and most important, our love of nature."

Zuckerman urged everyone to stay out of her and Belichick's business, adding, "To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone—and everyone else alone—and let them live their lives."

How did Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson meet?

Last year, Belichick was seen sneaking out of Hudson’s home without his shirt after a rendezvous. He also went on a low-key date in Boston with her in March 2024. However, it wasn’t until last week that it was revealed that Hudson was the sports analyst’s much younger girlfriend.

TMZ reported last week that the romance started after Hudson and Belichick met on a flight in 2021, during which they “bonded over a philosophy project” she was working on for school. They got together the following year, not long after Belichick ended things with his longtime partner Linda Holliday.

Following the news, the internet and media personalities couldn’t stop speculating that Hudson was a gold-digger. On Friday’s episode of The View, the co-hosts debated whether Hudson is only with Belichick because of his hefty net worth.

“Would she be with him if his net worth wasn’t $70 million?” Alyssa Farah Griffin asked. “There’s only so much Viagra in the world,” quipped Joy Behar, adding, “Let’s not be romantic about it, and let’s talk the truth. It’s about the cash.”

To set the context, Belichick’s three children, Amanda, Steve, and Patriots’ safeties coach Brian, are all older than Hudson.

Beauty pageant world shaken by Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship news

The recent reveal of Bill Belichick’s new 24-year-old beauty queen girlfriend has also left the Miss USA pageant world reeling. Jordon Hudson was a contender for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants as far back as 2019 and was still competing until news of her 72-year-old new squeeze – who she met on an airplane in 2021 – became public.

One fellow competitor in Miss Mass. Teen USA in 2020 told The Post: “I didn’t even know she had a boyfriend—I heard from people she’s kind of all over the place with dating. I’m so curious how this happened. He’s old enough to be her grandfather!"

"She has a type," said another. “She’s not shy—wanting the limelight is one thing, but dating someone in his 70s is another. I didn’t realize she’d go as far as to do that for fame.”

Hudson, the first runner-up for Miss Maine 2024 and the third runner-up in Miss Mass Teen in 2020 made quite an entrance at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction on June 12.

She arrived in a white Porsche rumored to have been a gift from Belichick, according to sources. Several of her friends in the beauty contest world said Hudson was not typical of the kind of girls who usually compete.

